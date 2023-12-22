Letters for Friday, Dec. 22

Try something constructive, not destructive

A recent letter writer asks how can we achieve peace in Gaza if we don’t recognize that “kids under the rubble could be ours?” The answer is simple and not the rocket science used to launch thousands of indiscriminate missiles into Israel for the past 25 years.

Try electing a representative government not based on terrorism and wiping out Israel; stealing supplies and funds from the U.N. and other aid groups (including the U.S.); building military tunnels under hospitals, mosques and schools; hiding amongst the civilian population; refusing to let people evacuate, knowing full well the Israelis will retaliate; and invading, committing, videotaping and glorifying horrific acts.

Try convincing neighboring Arab states to admit and resettle refugees rather than wielding them as political pawns. Try using the farms, businesses and greenhouses left behind by the unilateral exit of Israelis from Gaza to develop an economy. Try educating young Gazans, in schools supported by the U.N., not to hate Jews nor reward terrorism against other humans.

In short, try to build a “normal” democratic society and emulate the advancements of Taiwan, Japan and South Korea that are recovering from their rubble of world wars. Try something constructive, not destructive.

Joseph Harari

Spokane

Stop aerial slaughter of wolves

I attended the Idaho Fish and Game Commission a few weeks back and discussed the use of aerial gunning contracts, whether by the wildlife services or private parties. This is sad for the citizens of the state of Idaho to not oppose this wanton killing of wolves in Idaho. As a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, and having been at the initial ceremonies and honoring when our tribe and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reintroduced wolves in Idaho, now this sacredness is being desecrated by the state of Idaho and its legislators. To me, this goes directly against the intentions of the Nez Perce people and tribe when we hold the wolves as a critical aspect of Mother Earth. Please contact your legislators in Idaho to stop this slaughter of wolves.

Julian Matthews

Lapwai, Idaho

Support teaching financial literacy in high school

State graduation requirements should include financial literacy (“State Lawmakers push for schools to teach finance,” Dec. 18). The current requirement for fine arts is two credits or two years. Why not take one of the two fine arts credits and make it a financial literacy credit?

I am for fine arts, but I see a definite need for financial literacy. I understand we need well-rounded individuals, but I also see many young adults headed out into the world with no knowledge of finance and they struggle. Most are not learning it at home, for whatever reason. I have hundreds of students come back and tell me my class taught them real world skills. Skills they use every day (budgeting, living within their means, savings and investing, taxes, risk management, balancing their accounts, how to read a paycheck, understanding a W-2 and W-4 basic care and repair of clothing, food preparation, interview skills, among so much more).

I agree with Mr. Grant when he said it is a perfect pair with family and consumer sciences classes (home economics, as mentioned in the article). That is where I have taught it for the past 28 years. Personal finance is best taught as a stand-alone class where all “life after high school” topics can be interwoven together to encourage students to enter life on their own as financially literate. Our job as educators is to provide students with a tool set so they can use these skills to help them be successful in life.

Shawna Russell

Spokane Valley

Manito lights brighten season

Having just returned from the walk-through lights at Manito Park, I wanted to thank Friends of Manito, the generous sponsors and all the hard workers who transformed our park into an amazing winter wonderland. The delightful, dazzling display of lights was such fun to walk through. It was great to see multigenerational families participate, with everyone happy and exclaiming over the beautiful scenes. This was a perfect community event enjoyed by all. Thanks again for this lovely gift to Spokane!

Jan Erickson

Spokane