Letters for Dec. 25, 2023

Excellent care

On Dec. 1, I slipped on the ice in my complex and broke my right femur. Two residents kindly stopped to help and called the ambulance. The paramedics arrived first and were so caring and kind, making sure I was warm. The ambulance attendant was kind and attentive, making sure I was as comfortable as I could be. The staff in the emergency room at Sacred Heart were wonderful. The chaplain came to see me offering prayers as did the chaplain the next day when I had surgery. The staff and doctors on the fourth floor Ortho were terrific. I was treated with respect and kindness the whole time. Everyone was so helpful, offering encouragement when I needed some uplifting. My surgeon was very good. Sacred Heart is an excellent hospital! By the way, I am 73, and breaking my right femur was not on my bucket list.

Sharon Boyer

Spokane Valley

Good work

I just wanted to thank Nancy Street for her thoughtful letter printed on Dec. 17, “Peace on Earth, goodwill toward men (and women and children).” I also wish to thank Pete Scobby for his contributions as well.

Most people don’t like having their opinions and worldviews questioned. However, such debate forces us to man our ramparts and study harder. Who knows, you might learn something. Remember Archie Bunker.

Happy Holidays!

Douglas Benn

TumTum

