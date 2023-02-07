Letters for Feb. 7, 2023

Rooftop gardens

Regarding the Jan. 27 letter about flat roof gardens and some thoughts on that.

Not all flat roofs are made the same. The most recent ones built probably have the proper bracing to support the added weight a garden would add, along with updated sealants that would not cause leakage into the home. However, older roofs should be inspected before you start adding the weight of the soil and pots or boxes used for the garden, along with inspecting the roof sealant to resist the placement and movement of heavy pots as they get moved and crest cracks and fissures that could let water leak in the home.

The cost of water is becoming more expensive, so the cost of maintaining the garden may outweigh the benefits of self harvest, might be less expensive too, but the veggies at a farmers market. We also tend to get some heavy snow falls in the winter, so again adding the infrastructure for a garden may be something to think about.

Climbing up and down a ladder to water and harvest is not easy either.

Either way, it might be a good idea to contact someone who has one first, or a building inspector before you act.

Steve Hintyesz

Spokane

The Strategic Production Response Act

The Strategic Production Response Act sponsored by Cathy McMorris-Rodgers and passed by the House, is just another bill that takes from the poor and gives to the rich. This bill would limit the president’s power to use the strategic oil reserve in times of emergency and give almost unlimited leases to big oil to drill on protected lands and water.

One of the interesting things about this bill is that increasing leases isn’t even necessary. There are over 9,000 leases available right now where drilling is not taking place. This is because big oil wants to keep the price high to maximize their profits and continue to stick it to middle and low income Americans.

But the most interesting thing related to this bill is that our congresswoman, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, has received more money from oil and gas PACs than any other House Republican. She has received $340,000 over the past two years. Tell me again how she is working for her constituents.

Carrie Cadenas

Spokane

Felony crimes

Can someone explain to me why we are seeing someone arrested who has 12 previous felony arrests? The police just arrested someone who had a gun and a record of arrest for previous gun possession. Am I the only one that says our system of law enforcement is broken? It is not a police problem. They keep catching the bad guys, it is the system that lets them out of jail.

Jim Carollo

Spokane

Holistic mental health treatment

I am a nurse practitioner with 10 years experience working in local emergency departments. I have watched the emergency department become inundated with patients seeking care for depression, anxiety, PTSD and addiction.

The approval of SB 5263 would legalize access for adults 21 years or older to psilocybin services. Current research shows promise that the active ingredient in psilocybin mushrooms can be beneficial in treatment of depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, neuroplasticity and neurogenesis. The studies from these leading university research teams demonstrate a convergence of science and the metaphysical that leads to increased consciousness, connectivity, wellness and improved mental health. Access to such treatments could be a positive catalyst for alleviating our communities’ mental health crisis.

It is paramount that we attempt an alternative solution to help people struggling with depression, anxiety and PTSD, as well as to aid in facilitating relief for end of life existential crisis as experienced by terminally ill patients. Support of SB 5263 could be the solution that helps decrease the burden of mental health patients from emergency departments and crisis shelters. Such curative solutions for patients should be further explored. Alleviating burden from our emergency response system would decrease community costs as well as reduce first responder and healthcare burnout. This would improve the quality of care and make more accessible the resources needed for severe cases.

The bill would allow trained professionals to provide this holistic treatment to our community to improve their overall wellness and therefore should be passed.

Kelly McGinty

Spokane