Letters for Feb. 9, 2023

SB 5389 would benefit patients

The Jan. 31 story (“Vancouver, Wash., legislator proposes bill to allow optometrists to perform surgery”) about expanding optometry’s scope of practice highlights the vital role optometrists play as primary eye care providers. But the suggestion that optometrists only measure visual acuity and prescribe corrective lenses is inaccurate. We diagnose and treat diseases in and around the eye and are integrated with the comprehensive medical care team. This is especially important for patients in rural Eastern Washington.

In my practice, I am often forced to refer patients for care over long distances and with long wait times because Washington’s scope of practice law prohibits me from performing a procedure I am trained to do. This means more cost, more inconvenience and a delay in care for the patient. A Department of Health review concluded that licensed optometrists are well trained to provide the care in the updated scope proposal. Senate Bill 5389 would update the law and allow us to treat patients to the full extent of our training. This would allow us to better serve patients, saving them time and money while ensuring safe, timely access to high-quality eye care.

Michael Sirott, OD

President, Optometric Physicians of Washington

Spokane

Expand prep wrestling coverage

When I looked in the paper on Feb. 3, I expected to see a lot of coverage and pictures about our great high school wrestling teams because it was the day districts started for all classifications. What I found was NOT a single word or photo … not even a mention in the day’s events.

The wrestling community finds this unacceptable and frankly, pathetic! These athletes work just as hard or harder in order to compete. The Spokesman-Review needs to step up and do what is right by these wrestlers. Next weekend there will be a lot of regional wrestling in our area in several classifications.

Rich Tschirgi

Spokane

Check out ‘socialism’ in the Bible

The Republican bill “denouncing the horrors of socialism” plays with the knee-jerk reaction to the word “socialism.” They should be careful of what they denounce. Without specifying exactly what “socialism” means, they may find themselves denouncing the horrors of a historical group of the early Current Era (CE, also described as AD). They are described this way: “There was not a needy person among them, for as many as owned lands or houses sold them and brought the proceeds of what was sold. They laid it at the apostles’ feet and it was distributed to each as any had need.” Acts 4:34-35.

See also Acts 2:44-45. These passages describe the Christian community in Jerusalem after Jesus had left them.

Tim Rolfe

Spokane

Pass the WRAP Act

I’ve been fighting the plastic pollution crisis for over 10 years. I can’t tell you how heartbreaking it is going to a grocery store and seeing row after row of items in plastic bottles or foods wrapped in plastic film, knowing that only a tiny fraction of that material will be recycled.

In fact, only about 7% of all plastic created since the 1950s has been recycled, yet production continues to increase.

As we grow more aware of the hazards of fossil fuel-based materials, of which plastic is one, the desire to do the right thing grows. As individuals, we have little ability to change an industry, but we do have enormous influence over legislation. Right now, our legislators are deliberating on the Washington Recycling And Packaging Act (WRAP) Act (SB5154/HB 1131) which would hold producers of plastic and paper packaging responsible for the collection and proper and effective recycling of materials that are currently filling up landfills, polluting waterways and causing illness to us and all life.

Europe and Canada’s recycling systems have been producer-funded for decades and their recycling rates are much higher than ours. Four states have passed laws to create producer-funded recycling systems. In Washington, the WRAP Act is the best chance we have to put the brakes on plastic trash and create a healthier future. Tell your state legislator to support the WRAP Act.

Elyse Hochstadt

Spokane

Safety should come first

Why would our legislators even consider rewarding people for not taking care of a broken taillight or renewing license tabs by not letting the police make stops for the infraction? If this were to be approved by the Legislature, the message for those of us who take care of business is very negative.

If I have a broken tail light, I would hope a police officer would pull me over and let me know. It gives me pause to wonder why the police might not be able to pull me over for violating the law, as well as the safety issue a broken tail light can cause.

Ron Kusler

Spokane Valley

Good idea for oil companies

Here is a very doable idea. Major oil companies have made specular profits during the past year, much of it from the gasoline pumps across America and other countries. How about asking those companies to now donate 50% of those reported 2022 profits – leaving them still a huge windfall – to Ukraine relief efforts?

For example, hospital supplies and equipment, temporary housing, orphanage support and so on, not just in Ukraine but to entities supporting Ukrainian refugees in nearby Poland and other countries. There could be a carrot and stick: The companies could advertise what they are doing in that regard and we consumers could opt to support their brands, and not support other brands that are not cooperating.

Bob Gregson

Spokane

Question for China

China is upset by our reaction to their “civilian balloon” flying over the U.S. and our shooting it down. The question I would pose to China is, “What would be your reaction if a U.S. weather balloon flew over China?”

Barry Bauchwitz

Spokane Valley