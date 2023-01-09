Letters for Jan. 9, 2023

Attack on private property

The attack on private property has escalated ever since Karl Marx popularized the abolition of private property using the slogan “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” President Johnson said in order to win his War on Poverty and usher in his utopian vision known as the Great Society, the government would have to take more money from the “haves” and give it to the “have-nots.”

The latest version of robbing Peter to subsidize Paul was formulated at the 1992 Earth Summit, in the form of Agenda 21 which is now called Agenda 2030. Apartment projects such as the 450-unit one proposed for my rural neighborhood in Latah Valley fit well into the Agenda 2030 program of changing zoning regulations to allow apartments in residential areas with the eventual goal of eliminating single-family home ownership. Even the billionaires at the World Economic Forum support Agenda 2030 and a circular economy where our private property ownership will be eliminated.

Our City Council seems determined to forcibly advance this agenda of redistribution of wealth and erosion of property rights through increased taxation, regulation, property acquisition and zoning changes.

Steve Dunham

Spokane