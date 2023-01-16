Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for Jan. 16, 2023

Jan. 16, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:14 a.m.

The poor get poorer

Wasn’t that great we got a raise in Social Security, as for me it went away again before I realized I even got one. It’s a game: give it here, take it there. Those of us who receive food stamps didn’t really receive a raise, as to say it was taken away from our food stamp allowance, which was said to make us live better. Hah! Who gets these takeaways? Let me guess, it’s the big shots who are running our country.

All the millions being sent overseas while families here are scraping up enough to live on and struggling to keep their homes.

Come on people, start speaking up for your rights. Write to Congress and let them know that we know what they are doing. Motto is, “the rich get richer, the poor get poorer.” God, help us.

Dorothy Payne

Spokane

Rasir Bolton

As is true of many athletes, Rasir Bolton’s rise to fame was an uphill battle and a story that needs to be told as an inspiration to everyone. Thank you to Gonzaga for recruiting him and thank you to Rasir for accepting. Last night’s game was a game changer. You are one of many of our shining stars!

Pinki Culbertson

Spokane

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430