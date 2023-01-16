Letters for Jan. 16, 2023

The poor get poorer

Wasn’t that great we got a raise in Social Security, as for me it went away again before I realized I even got one. It’s a game: give it here, take it there. Those of us who receive food stamps didn’t really receive a raise, as to say it was taken away from our food stamp allowance, which was said to make us live better. Hah! Who gets these takeaways? Let me guess, it’s the big shots who are running our country.

All the millions being sent overseas while families here are scraping up enough to live on and struggling to keep their homes.

Come on people, start speaking up for your rights. Write to Congress and let them know that we know what they are doing. Motto is, “the rich get richer, the poor get poorer.” God, help us.

Dorothy Payne

Spokane

Rasir Bolton

As is true of many athletes, Rasir Bolton’s rise to fame was an uphill battle and a story that needs to be told as an inspiration to everyone. Thank you to Gonzaga for recruiting him and thank you to Rasir for accepting. Last night’s game was a game changer. You are one of many of our shining stars!

Pinki Culbertson

Spokane