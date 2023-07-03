Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for July 3, 2023

July 3, 2023 Updated Mon., July 3, 2023 at 3:28 p.m.

Lisa Brown won’t be tough on crime

According to a Spokesman-Review article a couple weeks back regarding the mayor’s race, Lisa Brown says she would be tough on crime in Spokane.

Nadine became mayor just in time for COVID-19, Seattle’s Summer of Love, Defund the Police, the homeless problem and all the other crazy stuff that we are supposed to shut up and tolerate.

I walk to work downtown and this year is so much better. Progress.

Who thinks, based upon the performance of Democrat mayors in this country, Lisa would be tough on crime?

Rob Breidenbach

Spokane

Do your job

Dear members of the United States Congress,

We the People, as your employers, find your work to be substandard and wasteful of our resources.

Do the job you were hired for.

Many of you extol the virtues of the free market, yet your lack of productivity would result in your termination of employment in said market.

Janet Byrnes

Greenacres

