Letters for July 5, 2023

Moratorium right choice for Latah Valley development

The City Council did the right thing by putting a six-month moratorium on large developments in Latah Valley. They should have extended the moratorium, because nothing has been done to provide funding for the roadway infrastructure, utilities, police, fire and schools that will be needed for the 3,700 homes and apartments planned for Latah Valley.

I have been told by the engineers at the city and the WSDOT that the twin I-90 bridges and the Latah bridge owned by the city of Spokane that connect Latah Valley to the city are all structurally deficient and in need of extensive repair work.

A major rehabilitation study was done on the Latah Bridge in 2012 and at that time some areas were rated in poor condition and that is why the bridge was reduced to two lanes. I was told none of the work would be started before 2026.

Do we really want thousands of additional cars traveling over bridges that are already overdue for rehabilitation?

The mayor, City Council, city planners and engineers should take responsible action and stop these large apartment developments in Latah Valley until the bridges are safely repaired and other infrastructure is in place.

Steve Dunham

Spokane

Forest Service should better maintain Pasayten trails

Rich Landers is spot-on with his critique of the trail situation in the Pasayten Wilderness. I would add that the U.S. Forest Service needs to improve its game when it comes to providing accurate information at trailheads and online. In June 2019, I stood at the Chewack River Trailhead and read the USFS posted info. It stated, “From this (trailhead), one can reach the Horseshoe Basin area via Basin Creek Trail No. 360.” I made the mistake of believing what I was reading.

I finished up my hike in the Pasayten trying to use the Basin Creek trail to finish my loop. Wow! It turns out that this trail had been abandoned by the USFS. The trail simply did not exist. After my hike, I contacted the Methow Valley Ranger District to express my concern, not only regarding the inaccurate signage posted at the trailhead, but the inaccurate description of Basin Creek No. 360 posted online by the USFS, where it claimed only that “… a portion of the trail might be hard to locate.” After my phone contact with the USFS, the trail description changed to “… No. 360 is unmaintained.”

I wish I could say that this single episode of inaccurate trail description was an anomaly. It isn’t.

While we can debate the pros and cons of using chainsaws to clear trails in wilderness or debate the funding of trail maintenance, there should be no debate about the importance of the USFS updating info posted at trailheads and online – to provide a safer backcountry experience for all who enter the Pasayten.

Brian Kingsbury

Spokane

Concerns regarding SCRAPS

I am writing as one of the members of the advocacy team speaking up about SCRAPS’ new leadership. Our team is ever-growing and is in support of SCRAPS remaining a true “no kill” shelter, which means every animal is given a fair chance.

I was one of the dog behavior team volunteers fired for speaking up to stop a dog named Amelia from being killed. New leadership was offered multiple alternatives to save Amelia. Leadership killed her anyway, fired all of us for speaking up and hoped to silence us. We love animals, it’s been said we are doing harm to the animals at SCRAPS, in reality the leadership has chosen to close the shelter to an appointment only status, as well as on Sundays (a busy adoption day).

Our team worked hard to help these dogs find the right home, and educate people about the impact of shelter stress vs. actual aggressive behavior. More than 12 dogs are now being deemed “under behavior assessment” though they fired the two dog behavior team employees. Adoptions and rescues are being blocked from these dogs. False narratives regarding liability and danger are being given to public and other rescues and shelters (yet a multitude of us have pictures of us taking these dogs off site, scratching their itches, even kissing them.) I am pretty sure a dangerous dog cannot be kissed or scratched or taken on a hike.

New leadership is trying to save money by killing dogs.

Elicia Spotts

Spokane Valley

Illegal squatters are back

I really take exception with Zeke Smith’s Pollyanna guest column congratulating Camp Hope’s successes. I’m a carpenter turned landlord and let me be very clear: The illegal squatters are back. I have pictures.

But what most don’t realize is the reason Spokane is a magnet to squatters is Spokane doesn’t enforce the no-camping laws like the rest of the Inland Northwest.

I asked a Kootenai County sheriff deputy, “How do you handle squatters?” He said they give them a choice: “Leave. Go to a shelter. Or go to jail.” So they come here? If you call 911 or Crime Check, they will tell you to call 311, which refers the illegal camping to either code enforcement or parking enforcement.

Plus, we now spend $48,000 per year per illegal squatter. That’s nearly double the median per capita income here: $48,000 is $24/hour based on 50 weeks at 40 man hours per week. Few make $24/hour here. Sustainable?

The reality is these squatters keep multiplying because of our handouts and our pass-the-buck no-camping law enforcement here. And we wonder why 60% of Spokane County lives outside Spokane.

Mike Reno

Spokane