Letters for June 2, 2023

It’s way past time for traffic cameras

I read in the paper that the city will install many more speed cameras near parks and schools in Spokane (“Speed limit changes coming to some parks,” May 15). This is long overdue.

Ever since the police department eliminated its traffic division, and probably long before, traffic enforcement was not a priority. For the city, it appears that convenience for drivers was the sole priority, and the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists was given only lip service. Speed cameras seem to be the best way to encourage drivers to obey the speed limit signs, especially those near parks and schools where children and walkers are most likely to be found trying to cross streets.

Let’s hope the cameras and the fines that are assessed for speeding will encourage those drivers who feel entitled to drive at whatever speed suits them to slow down. Pedestrians and bicyclists will feel much safer with the enforcement of speed limits in Spokane.

Don Barden

Spokane

Standing with trans kids and their parents

Reckless, hateful speech from a religious leader has no place in our public discourse. As faith leaders and leaders of conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho, we recognize Jason Graber’s speech at Sure Foundation Baptist Church in Spokane as an incitement to violence and terrorism.

We acknowledge that there are many perspectives on gender and sexuality within faiths. We denounce those who call for the terrorizing and killing of any human being in the name of faith. Repentance is a Christian practice, and we strongly recommend that Graber, as a Christian, repent of his words of terrorism, hate and violence and return to a humble walk with his God.

Further, as people of many faiths and organizations of conscience, we ask every citizen to step back from any ideology that uses violence and intimidation, and to prayerfully consider what constitutes responsible public speech.

The Rev. Gen Heywood,

Convener of FLLC, Pastor of Veradale UCC

Pam Silverstein M.D.,

Member Jewish community

Sister Pat Millen, OSF,

Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia

Don Young,

Life Deacon, Veradale UCC

Jan Young,

Music Minister, Veradale UCC

The Rev. Rick Matters,

Episcopal Church

Dr. Scott Starbuck,

Manito Presbyterian Church

The Rev. Pamela Starbuck,

Manito Presbyterian Church

The Rev. Liv Larson Andrews,

Salem Lutheran Church, Spokane

The Rev. Kaye Hult,

Member of Shalom UCC, Spokane

Lauren McCroskey,

FLLC, Coeur d’Alene

Quan Yin Lynne H. Williams, M.D.,

Baraka Sufi Community

Elise DeGooyer,

Faith Action Network

The Rev. Alissa Amestoy,

Spokane Valley UMC

Naghmana Sherazi,

MCAS

The Rev. Bob Feeny,

Westminster United Church of Christ

Pava Young,

FLLC, Spokane

Roger Hudson,

New Story Spokane

The Rev. Joan Broeckling,

One Peace, Many Paths

The Rev. Jeannette Solimine,

UCC, Colfax

The Rev. Paul Benz,

WA Partners for Social Change

Petra Hoy,

NAACP Education Committee Member

The Rev. Debra L Conklin,

Liberty Park and St. Paul’s United Methodist churches

The Rev. Jim CastroLang,

United Church of Christ pastor and Faith Action Network Board Member

The Very Rev. Heather VanDeventer,

Dean, St. John’s Cathedral

Media should use the proper terms

I was in my kitchen on a recent evening when NBC News was on in the background. A segment came on about a shooting in Mississippi. The reporter said it was an 11-year-old who had called 911 about a domestic violence situation. What caught my attention was the reporter said the child was “gunned down” by police. I thought, “Oh no, another horrific police shooting.” It turned out that the child was hurt, which is bad enough, but didn’t die.

I am just disgusted with how reporters and news outlets are these days. “Gunned down” implies to me, and anyone else with a brain, that someone was killed. NBC used to be a great news outlet. Now, to me, it ranks right up there with Fox. Ugh.

Natalie Gibb

Spokane

Upriver dog park will destroy wildlife area

Where are all the voices for our precious wildlife who can’t speak for themselves? Installing a dog park on Upriver Drive will take away viewing opportunities for current recreational users. When was the last time you took your child to a park and was able to watch deer in their natural habitat? Why are we taking this from them? Bringing in an off-leash dog park in this area will destroy this opportunity for every generation to come. Wildlife conservation should be at the forefront of every decision. Because once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.

The city may have quickly rubber-stamped this new park on Upriver Drive, but we all need to step up and defend the only natural area left in District 1. There is still time. There are more suitable places for multiple and/or smaller dog parks that won’t impact the wildlife, aquifer and traffic. The dog park should be centrally located within the district in neighborhoods where the users of the dog parks actually live.

The “freeway” along Upriver Drive already carries almost 10,000 vehicles a day, according to a city of Spokane Street Department study in 2019. Along with all the accidents and fatalities it brings, this is not suitable for families, children and dogs.

We are not done fighting this. Time to step up, Spokane. Save this area.

Melinda Norman

Spokane