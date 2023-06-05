Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Letter for June 5, 2023

June 5, 2023 Updated Mon., June 5, 2023 at 10:43 a.m.

Lack of funding for pickleball court

I am writing to express my concern about the prolonged delay in approving funding for the construction of a pickleball court at Holmberg Park in Spokane County. It has been several years since the design for the court was accepted, yet the necessary funds have not been allocated, depriving the community of a much-needed recreational facility.

Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport that caters to individuals of all ages and abilities. If offers a unique combination of physical activity, social interaction and competitive spirit. Unfortunately, the absence of a dedicated pickleball court in our community limits the opportunities for residents to engage in this popular activity.

I understand that funding allocation decisions are complex and require careful considerations of various factors. However, I urge the county authorities to prioritize the allocation of funds for the construction of the pickleball court at Holmberg Park. Numerous community members have expressed their support for this project, demonstrating the demand and interest that exists within our area.

I kindly request that Spokane County officials re-evaluate the funding priorities and allocate the necessary resources to make the construction of the pickleball court at Holmberg Park a reality. By investing in this project, the county would demonstrate its commitment to the well-being and recreational needs of its residents.

Together, we can work towards creating an environment that promotes healthy lifestyle and provides diverse recreational opportunities for everyone in Spokane County.

John Julian

Spokane

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430