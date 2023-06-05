Letter for June 5, 2023

Lack of funding for pickleball court

I am writing to express my concern about the prolonged delay in approving funding for the construction of a pickleball court at Holmberg Park in Spokane County. It has been several years since the design for the court was accepted, yet the necessary funds have not been allocated, depriving the community of a much-needed recreational facility.

Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport that caters to individuals of all ages and abilities. If offers a unique combination of physical activity, social interaction and competitive spirit. Unfortunately, the absence of a dedicated pickleball court in our community limits the opportunities for residents to engage in this popular activity.

I understand that funding allocation decisions are complex and require careful considerations of various factors. However, I urge the county authorities to prioritize the allocation of funds for the construction of the pickleball court at Holmberg Park. Numerous community members have expressed their support for this project, demonstrating the demand and interest that exists within our area.

I kindly request that Spokane County officials re-evaluate the funding priorities and allocate the necessary resources to make the construction of the pickleball court at Holmberg Park a reality. By investing in this project, the county would demonstrate its commitment to the well-being and recreational needs of its residents.

Together, we can work towards creating an environment that promotes healthy lifestyle and provides diverse recreational opportunities for everyone in Spokane County.

John Julian

Spokane