Letters for June 9, 2023

Nuclear power is the answer

The May 27 Spokesman-Review contained the article, “Kaput German economy: Decades of flawed energy policy put European economic power in danger.” That flawed policy is the growing reliance on “renewable energy” from solar and wind sources. Just like America is doing now. It’s time for a reality intervention before we wind up in the same danger.

The article states, “Germany finds itself ill-suited to sustainably serve the energy needs of its industrial base” and “Affordable power is a key precondition for industrial competitiveness,” explaining further that failure to provide sustainable and affordable power could turn a current “trickle of manufacturers heading elsewhere into a stampede.”

The European Union as a whole has been implementing the same flawed energy policy just as long, adding a “cap and trade” system in 2005. You would think our elected leaders would have done some “due diligence” before committing us to it.

For more details on the European experience, including “cap and trade,” watch the Global Warming Policy Foundation’s three short videos at: thegwpf.org/europes-green-experiment/

The noted American environmentalist and journalist, Michael Shellenberger, also made an outstanding, 17-minute YouTube video that examines the “renewable energy” conundrum: “Why renewables can’t save the planet.” He also assuages nuclear phobia in a 20-minute video, “Why I changed my mind about nuclear power.” Our Cathy should hold hearings on these subjects in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Nuclear power is the clean and clear answer.

Bob Strong

Spokane

Healing a broken system

Ever wonder why nobody seems to know what medical procedures will cost before receiving a bill? Here’s how it works. Most providers, especially large hospital conglomerates, reserve the ability to charge whatever they want based on what private insurers might be willing to pay. Since 2010, insurers have been required to spend 80% of each individual premium dollar on actual care, with the remaining 20% going for overhead, including excessive profits and multimillion dollar salaries. Note that Medicare only spends 2% to 3% on overhead.

Overbilling quickly became the work-around for making more money. Providers now routinely submit inflated bills, since there are no set prices except under Medicare. How any given commercial insurer decides what to pay is a trade secret, and very often, providers are paid more than they expect. So, they are motivated to keep asking for more. As payouts and therefore prices gradually increase, not only does the provider increase their income, but the insurer’s dollar amount from the 20% also increases. Both insurers and providers benefit tremendously from these secret arrangements, while the patient always loses the game. It’s true that insurers “discount” provider billing (creating the false impression that their services are essential), but not by so much that it inhibits their nearly unlimited annual revenue growth prospects.

To find out more, attend the free screening of “American Hospitals: Healing A Broken System” on June 22 at 6:30 p.m., downtown Spokane Public Library, and go to FixItHealthCare.com for the trailer and full details.

Cris Currie, R.N. (retired)

Mead

SHS lost sight of the mission

I was the executive director of the Spokane Humane Society for three years (2017-19). Several business practices served me well that I don’t see happening under the current administration.

I led my nonprofit operations through the shelter’s vision and mission to set priorities and make decisions in support of the animals. I had an open-door policy where any staff, volunteer or community member could approach me at any time. I especially found the volunteers to be a huge asset to consistent animal care. The claim that SHS has paid dog walkers is absurd, as well as 300 volunteers. Not true. I kept our administrative costs at the lowest level possible to be able to reassure donors that their dollars were directly supporting the animals.

It appears that SHS has lost sight of the mission. Directing $200,000 for the addition of executive offices is a strong indication of that. Every past administration either worked out of the clinic building or the adjacent trailer. Especially disappointing is that these new executive offices are being built in a space that was originally developed so dogs could be walked and exercised indoors during inclement weather. It was named Hank’s Big Red Barn in honor of Zach Harper’s dog who tragically passed away. It saddens me that this space is not being used for its original purpose, for animals not humans. Poor decision and use of a generous donation from Washington Trust Bank and KXLY Extreme Team.

I considered the board of directors to be my “boss” by assisting and guiding me. They were a good mix of smart people. The ultimate responsibility for the direction, purpose and success of the Spokane Humane Society lies with them. They need to right the ship.

Sheila Geraghty

Spokane

Remembering Deputy Craig Chamberlin

I got to know Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Chamberlin during my stint as a reporter with KHQ-TV. During a number of ride-alongs, I found him to be a model of community policing, doing what deputies probably do on most days – working the neighborhoods, responding to calls and keeping the lid on things. He was always upbeat, attentive and genuinely engaged with his job. In short, he was a good guy and a good cop. So I was disappointed when Sheriff Knezovich forced him out of the race for sheriff. And saddened when Deputy Chamberlin passed away.

I’ll remember “Deputy Craig” for serving the Valley well. And Sheriff Ozzie for costing the Valley $20 million for his role in the wrongful termination and defamation of Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Thurman.

Tom Benemann

Spokane

Remembering coach Jerry Krause

I have been at Gonzaga University since 1999 and I got to know coach Jerry Krause as the guy with the clipboard on the GU men’s basketball bench. I decided I would invite him to come and speak to my master’s degree students in Communication and Leadership Studies. During his talks to my seminars, Jerry’s passion as a teacher and attention to detail would always emerge. The students might not have known much about Coach Krause, but he became animated talking about leadership and communication and how you can’t lead if you can’t communicate.

I will always see Jerry as a great teacher who could share his wisdom and share great stories. One of his stories was about the time he let his men’s team at EWU choose their starting lineup. He thought who knew better who deserves to start than the players themselves. In some ways his experiment failed in that they lost the game, but it was a success in that the players got to express their thoughts and to learn that starting selection is more than just who is most deserving. Quite a lesson there.

Jerry was always innovative and insightful. I will miss Coach Krause and the teacher that he was for others. I, along with my students, learned much from him.

John Caputo

Professor emeritus, Gonzaga University

Spokane