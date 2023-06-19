Letters for June 19, 2023

Columnist Hewitt is threat to democracy

Hugh Hewitt, in his column on the June 7 Opinion page (“Just ask ancient Rome if our democracy is truly threatened”), asserts there is no challenge to American democracy from within, that those spreading fear about a threat to our democracy are spreading false panic. With thought leadership like this, it’s no wonder most Republicans still believe the 2020 election was stolen, even after the Trump campaign lost over 60 lawsuits challenging Biden’s victory. On Jan. 6, Trump fired up a mob with his claim that the election was stolen. Rioters took control of the capital and very nearly succeeded in stopping the certification of electoral votes.

More than two years later, the leading Republican presidential candidate is the disgraced ex-president who is still claiming election fraud. Most Republicans running for federal office in the 2022 midterms refuse to challenge this false claim. And Hugh Hewitt and other conservative thought leaders continue to feed the big lie to their deluded believers and minimize this threat to democracy.

When The Spokesman-Review publishes news or commentary that promotes the “Big Lie,” it should give equal time to the patriotic conservatives in this country who are facing the truth and supporting accountability for those that tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

Pat Keegan

Spokane

Give proper credit for Camp Hope closure

“Who will voters believe come November?” was the headline on Emry Dinman’s front page article in The Spokesman-Review on June 11. Well, Emry, let’s hope the truth. Who helped close Camp Hope and house those living there? Not the mayor. It was the Department of Commerce, headed by Lisa Brown, that acquired the “$24.3 million in state funds to relocate people out of Camp Hope and into ‘meaningfully better’ conditions.” Nadine Woodward merely signed it. I refer you to The Spokesman’s June 13 guest opinion by Lerria Schuh, “Give credit where it’s due for Camp Hope closure.”

Kathleen Smith

Spokane