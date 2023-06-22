Letters for June 22, 2023

Unpaid property taxes may be first sign

Well, well, well, what do you know? Taxes aren’t being paid, but they are now since the culprit was caught. (“Anti-tax group calls out Betsy Wilkerson for unpaid taxes, which she says were an innocent mistake,” June 14). An honest person, a responsible person, would have questioned or sought to find out why they weren’t notified, and we all are notified as to property taxes coming due. We grouse and complain but pay what is due to Caesar. Seems that it’s “for thee but not for me.” How progressive! What else may be going on that has not come to light? Stay tuned, Spokane, and stay awake. Another Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City is not what a decent city wants or needs, ever.

Joe Zamora

Spokane

SHS should prioritize the animals

I am one of the several volunteers who left Spokane Humane Society after volunteering for two years with dog walking, playgroups, fostering, events and volunteer orientation. In response to the letter from Deborah Williams printed on June 13 (with an unstated volunteer role): The frontline staff at the Spokane Humane Society is unquestionably dedicated, compassionate, experienced animal welfare advocates. The current administration does not possess those essential characteristics. Our response is not fear of change or a smear campaign.

The fluctuating policies are of questionable integrity, not to be challenged, and ignore the animals’ best interests. SHS shelter staff work tirelessly for very little respect or compensation. At the same time, the administrative officers demand respect, grow in number, and rely on generous salaries. Donation mailers melt our hearts with cute animal photos. When you donate to SHS, is it comforting to hear they spent $250,000 for naming rights to a city dog park and approximately $200,000 to remodel executive offices? The number of animals sheltered is increasing while the number of adoptions continues to fall. Shouldn’t we prioritize the buildings that house the animals?

A dismissive and hostile administration manages through intimidation as it implements policies to serve its interests. Volunteers and staff have left in protest, striving to reconnect SHS with its stated mission to serve the welfare of the animals. Blind faith does not protect shelter animals; action is the only course we can rely on.

Mindy Hayes

Greenacres

Podium needs better signage

Signage is terrible in Spokane’s new Podium, where we now witness giant crowds of high school students receiving their graduation diplomas. After finding an acceptable entry door and running the gantlet of aggressive security guards supposedly keeping us safe, figuring out how to meet up with loved ones takes more time and patience than wayfinding took 50 years ago at Expo ’74. You obviously can’t meet beneath the “yellow butterfly” or beside the Crescent Department Store clock. Where are the landmarks, directional schematics or other reference points? Perhaps a map would be useful on the printed programs.

After the adjacent stadium is completed, taxpayers might be asked to fund a new parking garage similar the that of River Park Square. Voting on this will be even more entertaining than voting on the location of the stadium.

Don Hornbeck

Spokane

An analogy for current news

You are hurtling down the freeway at 90-plus miles per hour, weaving in and out of traffic and forcing people off the road. One state patrol car and then another appear behind you, but you ignore the sirens and flashing lights. Eventually, a roadblock of state patrol, city police and sheriff’s cars forces you to stop. Down at the station, your friends insist that you shouldn’t have been arrested because other drivers were also breaking the law by going 5 mph over the speed limit.

Any resemblance between this parable and current national news is purely intentional.

Mike Perrin

Spokane Valley