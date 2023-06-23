Letters for June 23, 2023

Animals-first mission crucial

A month or two back, while considering financial donations to various causes, I read about problems at the Spokane Humane Society. So, I contacted several people who have firsthand knowledge of the situation at that shelter. It is now apparent to me and many others that the toxic environment created by SHS management – as well as largely ignoring valuable input from knowledgeable volunteers and other employees – has opened a wide, ugly rift between management and those in the trenches day to day. There is too much evidence of poor management practices to ignore. I, for one, will not be donating to the SHS until harmony and the “animals first” credo is restored.

The theme that most strongly influences me in this whole mess is how management has misplaced its priorities from doing the best for the animals, to furthering its own selfish goals of “looking good” while ignoring (and laying waste to) the dedicated volunteers and staff who are essential in keeping the organization going.

Bob Gregson

Spokane

The purpose of Juneteenth

Since Congress didn’t declare the purpose of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in its codification as a federal holiday, it is left up to each individual to decide its purpose. For me, it is a day to celebrate the decision by the United States that slavery is no longer acceptable within the Union. That decision was a major step in the direction of conformity to the truth recognized in the Declaration of Independence, that all mankind is endowed by their Creator with inalienable rights, which include life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

It’s sad and disturbing to me that The Spokesman-Review portrayed a significantly different purpose. In the June 18 We the People column, Elwood Watson’s point of view was propagated. Mr. Watson sees Juneteenth’s purpose as the nation paying homage to Black people and Black culture, and an opportunity to air grievances, both past and present. He implies that Black people must be peculiarly honored as a race. It seems insufficient for him that Americans recognize Black artists with all other artists, Black inventors with all other inventors, etc.

Paying homage to beneficial contributions by individual Black Americans is well deserved, but Juneteenth’s significance is as a day of celebrating liberty. White people weren’t the only slave masters, and Black people weren’t the only slaves. Slavery of all people in America was abolished by the Thirteenth Amendment, not just of one race. And, focusing on grievances is not a celebration, but is a fueling of anger, resentment and division.

Duncan Bean

Spokane