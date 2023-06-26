Letters for June 26, 2023

In support of SCRAPS

In response to “Former staff, volunteers claim SCRAPS needlessly euthanized dogs” (May 16): There has been a fair amount of controversy recently over allegations that SCRAPS has been reckless in making decisions regarding animals in their care. I have volunteered for SCRAPS for over eight years. The last six years as a foster mom to motherless kittens.

I believe SCRAPS is taking a bad rap for situations for which few people know the whole story. Situations have been complicated leading to accusations and threats made toward the new manager, Jesse Ferrari. He walked into a hornets nest the minute he was hired. The county had put off replacing the previous director for over seven months leaving staff confused, frustrated, overwhelmed and underpaid.

As a volunteer, I have weathered more than one administrative storm but remain a volunteer because the animals are my top priority. Things are not perfect at SCRAPS, but I am dismayed that a few people have asked that other animal organizations turn their backs on SCRAPS and refuse to work with them. This kind of serious step takes a huge toll on all the organizations who could/should be working in unity for the same purpose.

I am hopeful that all local animal rescue organization unite for the purpose they were intended: the care, protection and well-being of animals in need in the Spokane area.

Mindy Wright

Spokane Valley