Letters for June 29, 2023

SHS management style changes needed

As a nine-year volunteer working with cats at the Spokane Humane Society, I have observed several management styles. The current top-heavy management is toxic and hostile to the humans who work and volunteer there. That environment affects dogs and cats as they absorb the humans’ concern about stressful and hazardous conditions mentioned in previous letters to the editor.

The current fear-based management style emphasizes command and control, centralized decision-making, and the ever-present fear of retaliation and loss of employment for staff and termination for volunteers. The atmosphere would be greatly improved when management includes knowledgeable staff in decision-making responsibilities, and listens to those who care enough to give their time and energy in support of animals.

Establish and follow procedures, protocols, and policies that recognize the intelligence that dedicated staff and volunteers bring to this mission; tap into the experience and expertise of those doing the work in the dog kennels and cat rooms; and alleviate the fear of retaliation for speaking up with a question or when there is a need for improvement, and the shelter would be a thriving organization.

These changes would affect the shelter environment in a positive way. When staff, volunteers and management work together to support its mission, there is no limit to the good they can do for the dogs and cats at our Spokane Humane Society.

Candy Curtis

Spokane

Proud to be Spokane Humane Society volunteer

As a proud foster volunteer, I have had the honor of caring for Tessa, a lovely dog, and a bunch of newborn kittens and their momma cat over the last year. I am proud to say I found Tessa a forever home with one of my neighbors. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to our community and give back and enjoy working with the staff at SHS.

However, I am saddened by letters from previous volunteers that suggest false information about the real situation at SHS. I am not the only volunteer here and I see volunteers at events, in the clinic, doing laundry and at their other locations. The duties of a volunteer are one of loyalty and to do what is best for the nonprofit, not for one’s own ideas. True volunteers are driven by compassionate hearts to make a positive impact. As Erma Bombeck says, “Volunteers are the only human beings on the face of the earth who reflect this nation’s compassion, unselfish caring, patience, and just plain loving one another.”

Yet some individuals want to undermine the tireless efforts of a nonprofit organization like the Spokane Humane Society. Let us demonstrate genuine generosity and kindness, regardless of personal agendas. As true volunteers, we embrace every opportunity to give back and celebrate the joy of serving our community.

Alicia Arthur

Spokane

Arena creates parking strife

I voted against the proposal to lose Albi Stadium and create a new venue downtown. The majority of voters also voted against that proposal. The city and the school board ignored that advisory vote and created the field downtown anyway. They said that there was plenty of parking, even when more than one event at a time occurred. No mention was made about needing to buy out Value Village for $5 million for parking. Also no mention was made of charging $25 for parking at the Arena. I even seem to remember that attendees to the Civic Theatre would be excused from paying any parking. Now we hear from Olivia Hawley (June 21) about her experience. Why would I, or anyone else, choose to shop, eat, stay or attend events downtown?

Sid Bankey

Spokane

Embers in Fire





Looking Into Campfire

All tend to See

Deep and Be

Your Eyes get Fixated on bright colors

But You Simply Focus on being

These Colors Bring Back

Wonderful Memories you Once Had

Always Seeing Once Had

You Poke the Fire

To see something different

What you see almost

Begins to be

But once had

Mike Sweeney

Medical Lake