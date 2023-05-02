Letters for May 2, 2023

Death penalty repeal

Our governor, Jay Inslee, has signed the bill repealing the Washington state death penalty. I have been a lifelong opponent of the state killing people for revenge after they have been convicted of murder, mainly because the state can’t fairly administer the penalty. Also, the state often wrongly convicts a person and can’t take back the legal murder of a citizen.

I can’t recall a multimillionaire ever being executed by any state or being convicted of murder. OJ is a prime example. His million-dollar lawyers were able to discount DNA evidence. Any poor Black man in America would be long dead of the crime that OJ stood trial for.

Ask me if I would want a man that killed one of my young grandkids executed and the answer is a strong yes. That would be revenge and I would be glad to witness the execution. That of course wouldn’t be justice.

Years ago, I was a juror for an aggravated first-degree murder trial with special circumstances. During jury deliberations I told my fellow jurors that I wouldn’t vote for conviction if the trial had a penalty phase to determine the death penalty. The state could only produce circumstantial evidence with no murder weapon or eyewitness. Two people were involved. We convicted one and both received life without parole.

Glad I live in Washington and not Idaho where juries will have to vote for the firing squad.

Pete Scobby

Newport

Liberty Lake library ordinance

As an American whose grandfather and great-uncle fought fascists in World War II and whose father served in our military fighting communism, I feel embarrassed and angry that the Liberty Lake City Council plans to pass an ordinance which would lead to banning books at Liberty Lake libraries. This ordinance is an un-American affront to the liberties granted to us by our Declaration of Independence and Constitution. It is a step toward fascism. Recognize it as such.

Shame on members of the council for caving to religious extremism that would deny our citizenry the right to think and read for themselves. Democracy depends on free choice, freedom of expression and the ability of people to think critically for themselves. We want no American Taliban telling us what we can read and how we should think.

Librarians are trained to make available books that are appropriate for all ages and perspectives. Their expertise should not be bypassed by craven political maneuvers designed to marginalize groups in our communities.

The First Amendment reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

It grants us the ability to worship as we please, to read and write what we wish, and to work through democratic means to improve our nation. For all of us.

Elizabeth O’Halloran

Spokane

Pass Nothing About Us Without Us

Have you ever felt misrepresented by your government’s decision or had someone decide for you without your input? These are the issues that Nothing About Us Without Us aims to address.

When talking to people with disabilities, I was informed that they felt left out of the decisions that most affected them. These were discussions like whether SSI should increase due to inflation. SSI is a program that is the only or main source of income for many. Despite this, they were not included in the discussion.

Those I talked to thought that Olympia would better serve them if representatives heard their opinions through something other than voting. The people I am advocating for wish that there were more ways of getting their opinions heard. This is why Nothing About Us Without Us is important.

The legislation would require the government to hear the opinions of those affected before deciding on a bill. Finally, this bill would make the government more responsive to its constituents, fulfilling its promise to be by the people and for the people.

Sign this petition to show the legislature that this issue matters and should be reintroduced and passed: tinyurl.com/PassNAUWU.

Hannah Beighey

Spokane

McMorris Rodgers news release

I fully realize that rebutting statements from our House representative, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, is like throwing spit balls at a battleship. Still, my dream of good government inspires me to occasionally fact-check her pronouncements.

On that score, our good-intentioned congresswoman does have problems. The latest is her news release claim that “House Republicans took action to protect you from the Democrats’ army of 87,000 new IRS agents tasked with auditing hardworking families and small businesses in Eastern Washington.” Wrong! Nowhere in reports from the Congressional Budget Office (the closest thing we citizens have to honest spending oversight) does it say the bill called for 87,000 new IRS agents (a common GOP claim), or that new agents will descend on Eastern Washington taxpayers (I know what CMR meant, but you’d expect better editing from a congresswoman). The CBO report clearly states, “The proposal, by contrast, would return audit rates to the levels of about 10 years ago, the rate would rise for all taxpayers, but higher-income taxpayers would face the largest increase.” And please ask CMR to produce evidence that the IRS spending bill called for the hiring of 87,000 agents.

Bottom line? The GOP’s unproven claims were a scare tactic going into the midterm elections. Maybe CMR didn’t read the original bill, maybe she just jumped on the bandwagon, maybe she doesn’t read her own news releases, or maybe she just takes us voters for being stooges. Just stop it!

Tom Benemann

Spokane