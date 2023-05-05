Letters for May 5, 2023

Vote for Baig and Schmidt in Latah

I’m writing to express my support for candidates Saba Baig and Wayne D. Schmidt in the Latah County Library District Trustee election. With libraries facing threats of censorship and budget cuts, this election is extremely important. These candidates are the most qualified to represent public interest, preserve the integrity of library services and support First Amendment rights.

Saba Baig is running for the four-year position on the library board of trustees. Saba is a member of the library board and is an attorney who has experience responsibly managing multimillion-dollar budgets for nonprofit organizations. Saba is also the parent of young children. There could not be a more qualified candidate for a library trustee.

Wayne D. Schmidt is running for the six-year position against a candidate rabid for book banning and budget cuts. Wayne is a previous Latah County Library Board member and has experience with the duties of the position. Wayne is very conscious of the attacks against the Constitution and free speech from reactionary extremists in Latah County and is vocal about his interest in defending individual rights from politicians.

I urge all voting readers in Latah County to step up and vote for Baig and Schmidt in support of libraries on May 16. Make your voice heard and help to preserve our freedom of speech and freedom to choose our own reading material!

Information on the election can be found at latahlibrary.org/election-information.

Bryndan Callaway

Moscow

Please vote in library trustee election

Never in my memory have libraries throughout the U.S. been under such intense political scrutiny. Consequently, never has the First Amendment to the Constitution been in such jeopardy. My connection with libraries includes two years as a library assistant in Cocoa, Florida, several years on the University of Idaho Library Affairs Committee and nearly 40 years as presenter in the Idaho State Library’s, “Let’s Talk About It” book series. I urge responsible citizens in Latah County to vote in the library board election on May 16. Please consult statements by those running for positions as library trustees following this link: Latah County Library District Trustee Election, Latah County Library District (latahlibrary.org).

I’ll be supporting Saba Baig for the four-year position and Wayne Schmidt for the six-year position. Ms. Baig, a Moscow resident, has served on the Board since July 2022 and has nearly 15 years of experience as an attorney in the nonprofit sector where she’s been responsible for managing large budgets and meeting with local government stakeholders. Like me, she is concerned that politicians rather than professional librarians might seize control of a library’s contents. “Controversy,” she notes, should not be allowed to “dictate library policy.”

Mr. Schmidt, a Deary resident, has many years’ experience as a fifth-grade teacher, elementary school principal and superintendent, and a dozen years as a diplomat serving in Nigeria, Poland, Fiji and Washington, D.C. He promises to further free access to information representing all points of view “without restriction.”

Please vote!

Ron McFarland

Moscow

Dear Tucker

Note to Tucker Carlson: If you’ve mortgaged your soul to get ahead by telling people what they want to hear in spite of the truth, remember to never miss a payment.

Mike Gentry

Mead

Eye doctor needed at county courthouse

Judge Tony Hazel needs to make an appointment with his eye doctor. For a judge to completely disregard texts from council member Zack Zappone proving he made districts 3 and 1 more “safe” for liberals, he must have an eyesight problem. Blind justice means that judges rule with an unbiased opinion, based on the rule of law. The only thing Judge Hazel proved is that he’s incompetent to serve on our county bench. Time for Hazel to go!

Tommy Grant

Spokane