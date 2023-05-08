Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for May 8, 2023

May 8, 2023 Updated Mon., May 8, 2023 at 8:10 a.m.

Numbers don’t add up

In his letter (“Where will the power come from?” April 30), Don McManus demonstrates why legitimate scientific journals require peer review before an article is published. It helps to weed out errors.

I agree that a need to increase electricity production is a natural consequence of shifting to electric vehicles, but not to the extent that he proposes. I don’t dispute all of his numbers, my own quick Google search also found 135 billion gallons annual U.S. gasoline consumption and 37.7 kilowatt hours energy equivalent per gallon.

His mistake comes from assuming that all of that energy equivalent is converted into work. Internal combustion engines are marvelous pieces of engineering, but they are not 100% efficient. Not even close.

Another quick Google search finds that in 2021, the average U.S. vehicle fuel economy was 25.4 miles per gallon. And that current EVs on average use 0.35 kWh per mile. 0.35 x 25.4 = 8.9 kWh electricity to move the average EV the same distance that a gallon moves the average gas powered vehicle. Less than one-quarter of the 37.7 kWh Mr. McManus uses to calculate a potential need to double U.S. electricity production.

Just because something “seems logical” doesn’t mean that it is correct.

Jim Sackville-West

Spokane

Shawn Vestal’s venom

Shawn Vestal is one of the reasons we see people pre-judging law enforcement before the officers can ever perform their dangerous jobs safely (“Accountability requires answers, not slogans,” April 26). Although there may be a very few more aggressive officers in an understaffed sea of exemplary men and women, the vast majority is committed to saving lives as well as their own.

Kudos to Meidl and Woodward for a unified and supportive tone for people committed to providing a safe place to live.

Shawn should go on a few ride-alongs, if anyone would take him.

Louanne Graham

Spokane

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430