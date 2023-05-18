Letters for May 18, 2023

It’s not in the best interest of our country

The recent articles in The Spokesman-Review about the debt ceiling quagmire in the other Washington really need more clarity by the reporters and squawking Democrats, especially the president. Once again, the media contributes to left-wing baloney.

Republicans don’t wish to increase the debt ceiling unless it’s tied to spending cutbacks or limitations. Not really economic rocket science, given the high rate of inflation squeezing all Americans and directly linked to this administration’s limitless spending policies. You can’t blame this one on Trump and his supporters. It’s called fiscal responsibility, which most astute consumers possess. Furthermore, how are the Federal Reserve Board and Treasury Secretary Yellen helping our economic problems? They’re not.

The hypocrisy here is that in the past, Congressional Democrats (Schumer, Biden, et al.) all lobbied for this same sane approach (debt increase tied to spending limits) when Republicans controlled the White House. The policies in Washington never seem to have the best interests of our country in mind, do they?

Joseph Harari

Spokane

More resources needed for alcohol addiction

Alcohol addiction in Spokane is a big problem and people need help and deserve to be helped, yet people do not know where or how to receive the help they need.

My father and I have lost our relationship because of his addiction to alcohol. He did not receive treatment he should have to better himself and the people around him. For one person to experience the feeling of not knowing how to fix their issues makes me believe there is more in the same boat within Spokane.

Lisa Brown, the mayoral candidate of Spokane, agreed with my statement. In response she said, “To help people, the first step is to make the connections with people and give them the support they need.” While making connections and helping people understand they have a problem will not fix everyone’s issue, it is a great start.

Another solution that could help is to make these resources more available to people. According to City Council member Karen Stratton, “The city is adding organizations within neighborhoods to have closer and more accessible options for people to receive the help that they need.” This should help our issue by making resources more available.

The city of Spokane needs to realize that this is a major issue that has no solution … yet.

Evan Sand

Spokane