Letters for Nov. 21, 2023

Whose business is it anyway?

I might be confused, but it seems to me abortion is between the individual and God. Who are we to determine another’s path or choice on this topic as it were? Abortion seekers are functioning members of society, pay taxes, help keep the “machine” going, and they do in general pay for insurance. Science has determined that the thinking and sensing parts of the brain don’t go online until about 28 weeks (look into this yourself).

If the brain isn’t functioning, how would the unborn know?

If a person is against abortion, then don’t get one, again what business is it of yours? Why has this issue become so political?

Considering compassion and being mindful towards others – who should get more, the unborn that doesn’t have the ability to experience brain activity or the person out of the womb that is living the consequences of society not allowing abortions?

Mark Roberts

Spokane

Gonzaga Prep food drive

Our community needs your help. There is a large population in Spokane suffering from food insecurity.

For the past three years, I am one of three Gonzaga Prep student leaders who organize the largest Jesuit high school food drive in the country. The Gonzaga Prep food drive collects more than 110,000 pounds of food every year for people in our area.

Gonzaga Prep students are canvassing your neighborhoods and local supermarkets hoping for your donation. There are many organizations collecting food and I encourage you to donate to Gonzaga Prep.

This is an impactful experience for students because not only do we collect the food, we also hand deliver to those people in need. This experience made me understand the severity of economic diversity in my city. I underestimated the impact it had on me to meet our neighbors who are silently struggling to feed their children.

As Jesus said, “When you give a feast, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the just” (Luke 14:12-14). To donate, please reach out to Gonzaga Prep.

Lukas Loney

Spokane

Little bundle of joy

Thank you to Dan Pelle and The Spokesman-Review for the truly beautiful photo “Little bundle of joy” in the Nov. 14 paper. A blessing to see something so pleasant for a change. Kudos.

Sue Frankovich

Spokane

Monaghan statue

In the Nov. 12 Spokesman-Review letters, Ahanu Lezard-Perez advocates removal of the Monaghan statue from Spokane because “the terms it uses to describe the Pacific Islanders are derogatory” and deeply offensive to some. Others have advanced a similar view. I don’t disagree that the words and images on the statue today are offensive, and that the conflict in which Ensign Monaghan fought was colonial at best, perhaps racist at its core. Unfortunately, it is not the most recent U.S. conflict about which that could be said.

But the statue is of a man, celebrating an act of heroism: that of fighting and dying in defense of a wounded comrade in the face of fierce determined opposition. He, as fighting soldiers throughout history, did not make national policy, nor insist on colonial aspiration. He simply and courageously went to the defense of a wounded comrade. His selfless action is what the statue commemorates.

Today, nations of the Pacific Islands are our friends, many now our countrymen. On this statue, the plaques and writing on the base perhaps should be changed or revised as people wish.

But this Veterans Day let us continue to celebrate selfless heroism, and leave the statue of the man, lest we forget his singular act of supreme sacrifice in combat on behalf of his country.

Guy Gregory

Spokane