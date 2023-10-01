Letters for Oct. 1, 2023

CVSD a favorite district

In spring of 2022, Central Valley School District commissioned a well-sampled survey of parents. When asked if the district meets their children’s needs, 90% responded to the affirmative (cvsd.org/apps/pages/ParentSurveyResults). That unprecedented success is in part due to the long-term efforts of board members Keith Clark, Debra Long and Cindy McMullen.

They directed the construction of Ridgeline High School, completed early and under budget, providing the bonus of new football, soccer and marching fields for University and Central Valley high schools.

In implementing the state-mandated and voter-approved sexual health education law SB 5395, they made great efforts to gather the community’s input, tailor implementation accordingly and still meet the law’s requirements.

Class sizes are kept at or below the research-recommended student-to-teacher ratios. They’ve communicated needs to the community such that every bond and levy has passed since I’ve lived here. They had a significant role in getting approval and funding for the Kramer Parkway overpass project.

CVSD is the reason I moved here. I’ve never been disappointed in the seven CVSD schools my kids have attended. My kids are safe, they’re learning and they get to make friends with those from different backgrounds. The survey suggests 90% of other CVSD parents have similar feelings. I’m excited to have Cindy McMullen, Debra Long and Keith Clark continue leading my favorite school district.

Travis Hunt

Greenacres

School board voters beware

Voters beware – there are a number of school board candidates who are running on ideology rather than facts and experience. They don’t support levy renewals that fund 12% or more of school district budgets and cover expenses not paid for by the state such as athletics, art, music, nurses and other services and programs that improve student success and completions. They complain about poor test scores but want to cut budgets that would further cut activities and support services leading to even worse student performance. Many admit they haven’t really studied the school budgets, which are complex. They speak out against diversity and inclusion initiatives in our school curriculum and programs that make us a better community.

The Spokesman-Review has had a number of excellent articles comparing candidates in SPS, Mead, Central Valley and other smaller districts around Spokane. Read the facts, vote smart.

Carol McVicker

Spokane

CVSD board election

When I joined a neighboring school board in 2014, it didn’t take long to realize that my colleagues in Central Valley were respected across the state. CVSD board members Cindy McMullen, Keith Clark and Debra Long serve as role models for leadership, service to school children and the wise stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

But don’t take my word for it. Take the word of U.S. News and World Report, which recognizes Central Valley School District for consistently high academic achievement. Take the word of the thousands of new residents who have made Central Valley among the fastest-growing districts in the region.

Or take the word of nearly 100 community and business leaders who in 2021 purchased advertising in all local newspapers, thanking the board for a list of accomplishments. That includes completing construction of Ridgeline High School $6 million under budget!

To quote those advertisements, Cindy, Keith and Debra “help make Spokane Valley a great place to live, and help our businesses thrive,” while setting an example “for hard work, civility, collaboration, and commitment to the community.”

If I were a CVSD voter, I’d stand with those informed leaders from across the political spectrum, and enthusiastically cast my ballot for Cindy McMullen, Debra Long and Keith Clark.

Dan Hansen

Millwood

Eucharistic letter hits the mark

How impressed I was after reading the letter from Steve Blewett regarding the Eucharistic march in Spokane on Sept. 10 (“Eucharistic march divides,” Sept. 17). Steve is correct in his assessment that the Catholic Church, instead of being an instrument of unity, continues to be a divisive practice. When Jesus was at that Last Supper, on that night before he died, he surely did not deny the sacred bread to anyone at that table. He gave that bread to Peter, who later denied him three times. He gave it to Judas, who sold him for 30 pieces of silver. He gave it to Thomas who doubted his death and resurrection. Yes, he intended that bread for everyone!

I am an Ecumenical Catholic now mostly because of this. We at St. Clare Ecumenical Catholic Communion, believe that that bread is for everyone. We believe that all are welcome at the table. We believe that Jesus intended that bread for everyone. It was never intended to be for a select few. We believe that no one ever has or had the right to deny anyone the bread of life, because they were not Roman Catholics, or because they were divorced. How can anyone imagine Jesus marching in that march of Sept. 10? He would have been slapping himself on the head and saying, “How could they possibly have messed all of this up so badly when all I wanted them to do was to bake, break and share that bread and to do it to remember me by?”

Mary Lee Abba’-Gaston

Spokane

Christian nationalism

Sue Lani Madsen’s column on Christian nationalism (“Labeling interferes with ability to think clearly,” Sept. 21) ignored the reasons the Constitution wasn’t written for religious indoctrination. Washington vociferously ruled-out having our Republic governed as a theocracy, as we had fought to separate from the Church of England and the authoritarian English monarchy controlling our lives.

Today, people identified as Christian nationalists across America have become seditionists, terrorists, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, QAnon conspiracists, Jan. 6 coup attackers and attacked Jews, Muslims and people of color. Turning such violent actors into mere ‘labels’ is both misrepresenting and disinforming millions of citizens by posing as patriots of family values while upholding hate violence.

Jerry Jantz

Spokane

Theory of knowledge needed

Our problem is not that there is too much fake news. Our problem is that too many people believe it. Fortunately, there is an “antidope.” Epistemology – the theory of knowledge, or “how we know what we know.” Epistemology is a good solution because it has validity tests to distinguish between justified belief and opinion. And this distinction is central to most disagreements.

Epistemology has simple and clarifying definitions, e.g., truth has the property that corresponds with facts and reality. Can you imagine how many arguments would end if we examined the evidence supporting each position?

Put up or shut up may sound undiplomatic, but since when did adults treat justified belief and opinion the same? We have become too politically correct when we give sound reasoning and idiotic blather the same respect, especially when consequences are severe, such as in climate or health science denial.

However, while a broader application of epistemological disinfectant might be beneficial, this does not mean we should apply it everywhere. For instance, everyday conversations won’t flow comfortably under overzealous scrutiny. And did you hear what happened when the pedant constantly corrected his friends? Epistemoff.

Simon Smith

Pullman

Time for a new draft

Former Secretary Esper’s analysis of the challenge to an all-volunteer military is spot on, but his proposed solutions fail (“The all-volunteer force is dying – here’s how to save it,” Sept. 24). Military service can’t compete with other options absent a compulsory service requirement.

We need a peacetime draft. I know this notion sends shivers down the spines of my fellow progressives; but it shouldn’t.

A new lottery system, tailored to help young adults launch successful civilian lives could deliver multiple benefits to the draftees and the nation. Re-entering our society and economy after two years of service with a set of marketable skills, a robust GI Bill tuition benefit, and VA home loan eligibility would be a real leg up for millions of young men and women.

Let’s return support functions currently jobbed out to no-bid contractors like Halliburton to direct military control. Not every young person who enters the military needs to be toting an assault rifle or launching killer drones. Some can be mastering food service, or learning warehouse and retail management, all useful skills in civilian life.

More important, compulsory service can break down socioeconomic barriers. As a sailor in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, I worked shoulder to shoulder with a millionaire’s son and the son of a beleaguered single mom from South Philadelphia. This experience was possible because the existence of the draft prompted all our enlistments. It also made us better people.

It is time to abandon the failing all-volunteer approach and revisit mandatory service, which is really the most sensible and patriotic solution.

Jim Wavada

Spokane

Mayor’s caring interest for all

I have been a faithful taxpayer living in Spokane since August 1977. I confusingly admit I have never witnessed such a travesty of unjust behavior as that toward our highly regarded civil servant, Mayor Nadine Woodward. Since when are there laws that find fault with attending a religious service where another attendee whose views are publicly not acceptable for a city official to attend? If Mayor Woodward choses to attend any sort of religious service or public meeting, I as a taxpayer, voter, resident of Spokane and believing Christian do not choose to abuse or intellectually criticize Mayor Woodward’s attendance at any sort of public meeting, to which, if she chooses to attend, that is none of my business!

May I ask a question? How dare anyone censor another person’s attending any worship service or open public meeting because the views of those attending are too far for the popular right or liberal left; simply unacceptable “standards” outside the majority rule?

As for my opinion, may I shout aloud:

“Well done Mayor Woodward for taking your own time to participate and show real interest especially in those residents in our community, who have been publicly condemned because their beliefs don’t fit Spokane’s unwritten majority standards!”

Bill Misner

Spokane

An ode to the mayor

We’re stuck with a mayor named Nadine

Who’s not quite astute in the bean

That tricky Matt Shea

Turned her into prey

And shortened her days as the queen

Jim Price

Spokane

Nothing else going on?

Do we absolutely have nothing more urgent in Spokane than to wonder why Nadine was on the stage with Matt Shea?

Carleen Reilly

Spokane

Hypocrisy of the religious right

The hypocrisy of the religious, supposedly Christian, right is perfectly displayed by the letter from Joe Machala (“Vote for candidates to bring us together,” Sept. 21). “To all Christians, Catholics and others of different faiths, if you vote for the Democratic Party, you are denying yourself and your faith”? This from people who voted for a man who violated almost all the supposedly important commandments they support because he’d nominate judges that would take away rights from people they hate. Yeah, just like Jesus would do.

David Teich

Spokane Valley