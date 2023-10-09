Letters for Oct. 9, 2023

Before you vote

Don’t forget Inslee appointed Lisa Brown to some useless position in his police state government.

Bill Burke

Spokane

It’s time for term limits

Because of 40 years of congressional history and recent events, it’s time for a comprehensive and extensive reform of Congress. Most senators and representatives have been in office too long. They’ve lost touch with the people who elected them. Their primary objective is to achieve their parties or their own agenda instead of the good of the voters and our nation. I can’t remember the last time Congress passed a balanced budget.

It’s time to pass term limits for senators and representatives. I suggest two six-year terms or 12 years for senators and four two-year terms or eight years for representatives. We need to demand term limits for senators and representatives, it’s long overdue.

Arlie Kellogg

Sandpoint

Kudos to photographer

Again, I am impressed by the photography work in the Spokesman-Review. Dan Pelle’s photo of the young Kalispel Tribe dancer in the Oct. 2 edition is another great example of the talent on The S-R staff. It is moving on several levels. I also enjoy the wildlife photos of the local talent usually posted on Thursdays. All of you great local artists, keep up the awesome work!

John Urbaniak

Spokane