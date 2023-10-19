Correction
Correction
The letter “Vote no on Measure 1” published Oct. 18 incorrectly identified the type of tax the measure would impose. If approved, Measure 1 will increase the county sales tax by 0.2%.
Correction
The letter “Vote no on Measure 1” published Oct. 18 incorrectly identified the type of tax the measure would impose. If approved, Measure 1 will increase the county sales tax by 0.2%.
Click here to learn more.
Submit letters using any of the following:
Our online form
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Our online formMail: Letters to the Editor
Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430