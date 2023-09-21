Letters for Sept. 21, 2023

State leaders doubt our reasoning

On Sept. 7, there was a guest column in the Lincoln County Record-Times written by Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, 9th Legislative District. The title of his article was “ ‘Gag order’ issued on gas rates.” In it, he states the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission recently approved a request by Puget Sound Energy to increase its natural gas rates to cover the costs of the state’s cap-and-trade program under the Climate Commitment Act. But the commission approval included a stipulation that Puget Sound Energy could not show on customers’ bills the reason for the rate increase, a decision that was recommended by the state attorney general’s office.

If this cap-and-trade program is such a great deal, why are the liberals that are running this state afraid to own up to the cost associated with this program?

According to Senate Republican Leader John Braun in his e-newsletter, “This is lying by omission.” In that newsletter, he states, “Their excuse – that full disclosure makes the bill too complicated for you – treats you like you are not smart enough to understand it.”

This goes to show that our state leaders think the electorate is too stupid to understand even the simplest concepts. Perhaps they are correct because we keep re-electing the liberals to run this state.

Larry Wiley

Spokane

Vote for candidates to bring us together

This is a letter of what has become of the Democratic Party.

I was a resident of Spokane starting in 1959, arriving here in the military and working for city and federal government until moving north at retirement. I have always loved Spokane until it has started to become another Seattle.

The Democrats are now hellbent on destroying a wonderful city and country.

We have a mayor who is, in my opinion, the best Spokane has had. With a liberal City Council, she has somehow kept the city from much harm.

It’s hard to believe she is being condemned for praying for victims of fires. Elect Lisa Brown and the city will just become another Seattle with liberals in control.

I was once a Democrat, but it has become a party of lies, division, hate, racism, bigots, selfishness, anti-religion, ignorance and destroyers of the truth. To all Christians, Catholics and others of different faiths, if you vote for the Democratic Party, you are denying yourself and your faith.

Do any of you really believe our country is in a better place than it was when Donald Trump was president?

If you believe that, you are sticking your head in the sand and fooling yourself just as the Democrats do.

I know most of you feel as I do and I pray that you vote for candidates who can bring us back together.

It’s time we go back to the greatest country God has bestowed on this Earth.

Joe Machala

Kettle Falls, Wash.

Shea, Feucht don’t represent Jesus

Republicans going after recovering drug addict Hunter Biden to get to dad is politics that “smell.” Councilpersons Zappone and Wilkerson’s censure move over Mayor Woodward’s appearance at a prayer rally where Matt Shea spoke also fails the odor test.

The mayor has stated many times her opposition to Shea’s politics. One wonders what else she is supposed to do? She made a dumb political move in a left-of-center city that could cost her the election. Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt.

That being said, I give no benefit of the doubt to politicians who become famous for their strident positions and threats of violence to opponents who then become “pastors” of churches. Shea and his colleague, Sean Feucht, do not represent the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They are totally confused about God’s mission in this world.

If Jesus made anything clear in his words to Pilate before he was crucified, it was, “My Kingdom is not of this world.” Jesus came to save broken people one at a time. He was not a social reformer. His mission was not to change society but to change people. In doing this, he, of course, changed the world. That is what his followers continue to be about.

Shea and Feucht are under the same misconception that corrupted the church for almost 1,500 years, that God’s work is about government. Choose whatever politics you want, but don’t confuse it with the work of Jesus, redeeming people, redeeming us.

James Becker

Spokane