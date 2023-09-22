Letters for Friday, Sept. 22

Grateful for Spokane’s kindness

It was with some distress, not to mention dismay, that I saw our mayor attend a rally with the notorious Mr. Matt Shea and a firebrand preacher filled with the devil himself.

So I thought to myself, “We, like any city, have our problems. Drugs, homeless and crime. I would hope our mayor would give these her attention and time.”

Because within Spokane what I have found is a city where kindness abounds. If you’re stuck in the snow, young and old will help give you a big heave-ho and then away you go. I cherish that kindness. I cherish it a lot.

I hope we keep that kindness of which we have a lot, for I believe hate is not our fate and I refuse to participate.

Come November, I hope we remember to vote for unity in our community and sanity in humanity.

Thanks, wonderful Spokane, thanks a lot. I’m so thankful for that kindness, of which we have a lot.

Jo Barton

Spokane

Here’s one vote for Woodward

When it comes to voting for our next mayor, Nadine Woodward would be a better choice than Lisa Brown.

Brown helped get gay marriage in Washington state, which I bet God isn’t pleased with.

Randolph Yates

Spokane

Fentanyl is not the problem

During my 50 years in the mental health treatment field, I have watched different substances become problems and then lose their importance as drug of choice.

Early on in my career, it was cross tops and black beauties, then cocaine, rock cocaine, meth, heroin and other narcotics. Currently, the problem is fentanyl. The drug of choice changes, but the people needing a substance to change how they feel don’t.

That’s the problem. The war on drugs has been an abject failure. After many decades and many billions of dollars, trying to stop drugs from getting on the streets of our country, we’re losing the battle. The problem isn’t the drug, the problem is people who use the drug.

We are not facing the issue of why people want to use fentanyl and other drugs, and that’s where the war on drugs needs to be fought. If we would focus on reducing the need for drugs, we would go a long way toward winning the war.

What does winning the war on drugs entail? It is teaching parents how to parent effectively, teaching families how to function as a unit and in doing that helping to raise children who are self-reliant, feel loved, and don’t need a drug to make them feel better.

In my all my years in the treatment field, I’ve never worked with a person who has an addiction problem that grew up in a nurturing, loving family.

Dick Silk, MFT, CCDC

Spokane

Trump still decrying fake news

Donald Trump still decries fake news while espousing his fake truths.

Full disclosure: I am of the opinion all politicians lie in some form or another. Lately, it has become more vitriolic, divergent and, sadly, accepted. Jesus and I wept.

Richard Olafson

Spokane

Pac-12 withdrawals should face penalties

The premature notice of withdrawals, delivered by the 10 departing schools of the Pac-12, should result in a $500 million dollar claim against them and the conferences which induced them to so act. The claim should be brought by the Pac-12, controlled solely by OSU and WSU and for the benefit of these two schools.

Unlike the other Power Five conferences, the Pac-12 does not impose an exit penalty. Instead, the Pac-12 bylaws provide:

“No member shall deliver a notice of withdrawal to the Conference in the period beginning on July 24, 2011, and ending on August 1, 2024 …

The bylaws of the Pac-12 conference constitute a contract between the conference and its members. The departing schools should be held liable for their breach. An entity that induces a party to breach a contract can likewise be held liable.

The exit penalties imposed by the other Power Five conferences vary between $30 million and $80 million dollars primarily dependent upon the timing of the notice compared to the actual withdrawal.

A reasonable amount to seek against the departing schools and the conferences which induced them to depart would be $50 million dollars per school – $500 million dollars to be retained by the Pac-12 for its two members, OSU and WSU.

Timothy Esser

Pullman

Clark, Long and McMullen for CVSD

Putting kids first, Keith Clark, Debra Long and Cindy McMullen chart a stable course for Central Valley School District.

Firmly focused on academics, they vetted and adopted proven curriculum, and reimagined high school offerings, developing CVVL, SVT and Mica Peak High School for every type of learner. Committed to transparency, the directors attend community events, hold community information forums, live stream, record and post board meetings. They are prudent stewards of our taxpayer money, completing 29 construction projects on or under budget. A review by an outside source from the local Education Service District verified the district is heading in the right financial direction.

Yet, with the progress and accomplishments of CVSD, the individuals running against the directors suggest it’s “time for change.” Change to what? The opposition candidates’ endorsement by Rob Linebarger, who was recently sanctioned $22,500 by a Spokane County Superior Court judge for filing a “bad faith,” “factually insufficient, politically motivated and frivolous” recall petition in an effort to “bully” school board members who didn’t ideologically align with him, gives insight to the change sought. Ideological candidates seeking ideological change should not chart the course for CVSD.

With a kids-first focus, Keith Clark, Debra Long and Cindy McMullen successfully charter the course that makes CVSD a highly desirable district. With steady hands and willingness to make course corrections as needed, Clark, Long and McMullen possess the experience necessary to keep the positive trajectory of our school district .

Heather Tanner

Greenacres

Avoid ‘No Label’ candidates

There has never been a third-party candidate elected president in U.S. history. In four elections, a third-party candidate arguably changed the outcome for a candidate of a major party. Ralph Nader and Ross Perot come to mind. But the winner has always been from a major party.

The supporters of Trump appear to be very loyal to him. The supporters of Biden are more likely to be reasonable and consider a “No Label” candidate. Keep in mind that a vote for No Labels will almost certainly be a vote for Trump. Trump financial supporters are openly giving large contributions to No Labels.

Use your vote wisely.

Allan deLaubenfels

Spokane Valley