Letters for Sept. 28, 2023

Blame us, not the government

Listening to the news today, it is evident we as a nation cannot staff our military; agree to fund necessary government functions; acknowledge that women have the right to make their own choices; protect our school children from gun violence (books never shot anyone); take care of the elderly by funding Social Security and Medicare; protect the environment; or provide a culture that helps to guarantee life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all. This is our fault, not the “government.” Shame on all of us.

Bill Todd

Spokane

Teacher deserved longer sentence

I am outraged and disappointed in the sentence handed down to former Lake City High teacher William Keylon, convicted of felony injury to a child, as reported in the S-R on Sept. 20 (“Former Lake City High teacher sentenced”). Only four months in jail! It should be way more than that.

Sherry Murr

Spokane

Vote Keith Clark in November

Recently, our ER doctor son was serving in a small Washington town when an 18-year-old girl walked in saying she felt bloated with a stomach ache. Bulky clothes shielded the fact that she was pregnant. She did not appear to be in a lot of pain, but on examining her, it was discovered she would be delivering a baby too soon to get helicopter transport to Sacred Heart. A little boy was safely brought into this world and subsequently the medical team arrived to take them to perinatal care.

This mother and this baby had no prenatal care, no doctor visits to monitor development. Is this the way we want people to start out being a parent?

The front page of the Sept. 20 Spokesman-Review informs us of the Central Valley School Board contest between a candidate who is supportive of sex education in the schools and a lady who “spearheaded the campaign to add the referendum to 2020 ballots seeking to overturn legislation that required comprehensive sex education in the public schools” (“Finances key in CV board race”). If we can agree on the effort to make this a better society, educating our young people in many subjects is important, but sex education needs to be one of them. It would be ideal if this could always be covered at home, but it doesn’t happen in true life.

Keith Clark has served on the board since 2007, and supports sex education in the curriculum. Please vote for him in November.

Roz Luther

Spokane

Headline lacked truth

Sept. 21 headline: “GOP infighting raises shutdown risk.” Maybe The Spokesman-Review could someday run a more factual headline such as: Democrat excessive spending raises shutdown risk.

As the economist Ben Stein said years ago, if something cannot go on forever (like crazy spending and debt) … it will stop.

Ken Hills

Spokane

Briscoe for council

I go to most of the Spokane Valley City Council meetings and know all the council members.

We have an election on Nov. 7 for three of the seats. One of the seats is being vacated and we have two fine women running for that seat. One has said she is for Spokane Valley having its own police force; that is unattainable, based on cost alone.

This fact makes Rachel Briscoe my choice for this seat. She has been going to council meetings for almost a year to get the feel for the seat she is running for. She can hit the grass running. She has a family and works along with her husband in their Spokane Valley contracting company. She’s the real deal!

Please vote for Rachel Briscoe. She will be responsive and answer our questions and be a great asset to our City Council.

Dan Allison

Spokane Valley