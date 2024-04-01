Subscribe now

Letters for April 1, 2024

I’m sorry you had to write it

Thank you to reporter Alexandra Duggan and The Spokesman-Review for your articles on the hate crime against the University of Utah’s basketball team. I’m so sorry you had to write it. It breaks my heart that this is still happening in our community. Please continue to help us end this ignorance.

Pinki Culbertson

Spokane

Embarrassed and disappointed

I was born and raised in Spokane and have always been proud of those roots. In June 1990, I attended the first reunion of our Lewis and Clark graduating class of 1955 held in Coeur d’Alene. All members of our multiracial and religious class were welcomed.

Today, I am embarrassed and disappointed by the actions of people who bullied and frightened the talented women of the outstanding Utah NCAA basketball team.

Do the men who had the courage to make fools of themselves also have the courage to write a letter to this editor introducing their names and reasons for their actions as well as their apologies?

Larry Bennigson

Jefferson, Maine

