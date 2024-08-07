This day in Spokane history: Expo numbers were a mixed bag at the fair’s midpoint, and a hundred years ago, the city announced it would pursue the newfangled notion of paved streets

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Expo ’74 welcomed its 3 millionth visitor, just a few days after the fair’s midpoint. The fair was already approaching two-thirds of its projected attendance.

The fair’s finances were also looking good. Expo General Manager Petr Spurney said the fair had reached 74% of the revenue needed to pay off the bondholders. Most of the fair’s revenue streams were exceeding expectations, including food spending and merchandise spending.

But not all.

“I must caution you,” Spurney said. “There are areas where our hopes have not been realized. The parking lots, expected to be a major source of income, are not doing well at all because so many parking spots were developed privately. … The amusement area is not doing what we had expected in income.”

The only two amusement rides that were doing well were the Gondola Ride and the Sky Float, a chairlift running from one end of fairgrounds to the other.

From 100 years ago: The Spokane street superintendent promised an exciting new modern upgrade: paved streets.

He said that a new rock crusher would enable Spokane streets to be “covered with a network of paving within the next five years.”

It would cost homeowners about $50 to $60 per lot.

“I believe property owners along scores of streets will approve this plan,” he said.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1939: Millionaire, aviator and businessman Howard Hughes is presented with a congressional gold medal.