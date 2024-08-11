Letters for Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024

Follow the rules on the Centennial Trail

Three times a week, we girls around the ages of 70 to 80 walk 2 miles on the Centennial Trail starting at the Barker Road trail entry. We are enjoying the newly paved trail, but for some reason the bikes that share the trail with us have become rude and sometimes act like the trail is theirs and that we are an annoyance.

We are good about keeping to the right. As the new signage states, bikes should let us know when they are approaching walkers to say, “To your left,” or ring a loud bell. The majority of the riders just come whizzing by us, which can be quite startling. We are very thankful for the riders who let us know they are coming up behind us.

This week, a guy came pretty close to hitting us. When we yelled to ask him to please let us know when he is passing, he give a finger up, and it wasn’t a thumb!

We are so fortunate to have such a beautiful trail along the river to take our weekly walks ,and there should be no reason to be worried about being hit by a bike. So please, follow the rule of announcing your approach so that we can all enjoy this time out on the trail.

Wende Barker

Spokane

Baumgartner’s ad misleads

In the letter “Baumgartner doesn’t exaggerate his claims,” it is correctly stated “… he helped fully fund the North-South Freeway and brought a new medical school for Washington State University,” as well as “Baumgartner, with the help of others …” Key terms are “he helped” and “with the help of others.”

Using “I was part of …” is a fair assessment of his participation, being part of a group that funded these projects. But in his TV ads, he blatantly states, “I funded the North-South Freeway and new medical school for Washington State University,” attempting to give the impression that he alone was responsible. Many people, from both sides of the aisle, share in securing the funding for these projects. He can claim some of the credit, but certainly not all of it. This is misleading.

Randy Guidinger

Spokane

French puts county into strange position

A few years ago, as reported in The Spokesman-Review, County Commissioner Al French spearheaded the county’s attempt to block the construction of the Spokane Tribe’s Casino.

Each of the entities in potential conflict with the casino construction signed off repeatedly, verifying that they had no concerns with that construction. Commissioner French continued to pursue the case in court, which cost the taxpayers more than $1 million. Finally, the judge’s decision was in favor of the tribe, and they began construction. Why did French insist on pursuing the lawsuit?

A few years ago, Orville Moe’s racetrack, located adjacent to the Camus Casino, went up for bid. As reported in The Spokesman-Review, French declared before the bid that the county would not compete with the private sector to purchase that property.

Lo and behold, the county entered the sale and was the high bidder. After attempts by different operators of the venue to make it a profitable concern, the county was left with a nagging liability. What prompted the county to enter the real estate business?

Gilbert Hart

Spokane

Comment about ending fentanyl makes no sense

In regard to a recent letter endorsing Michael Baumgartner to fix the fentanyl problem, it was shortsighted. The U.S. has been fighting illegal drugs crossing our southern border, without much success, for over 70 years. Thinking one elected person will change that is shortsighted. I would like to remind everyone when Michael Baumgartner was elected as a Washington legislator, the first bill he tried to gain support for was to make Washington a right-to-work state. That should tell voters where he is coming from. Maybe he should be running in our neighbor state. Vote to keep Spokane and Washington a strong union and livable wage state.

Robert Loomed

Spokane

Support healthy wolf populations

I’m glad the state made the decision not to slaughter the wolf pack. Whining ranchers need to wake up and stop being snowflakes.

They are compensated for lost livestock. More important, they’re allowed to graze herds on public lands at far below market rates. The average taxpayer subsidizes their livelihood while they lie about being independent and complain about other people being “takers.”

At the same time, who are the ranchers? Just as in farming, most are run by large corporations who get additional bailouts and benefits from the taxpayer.

Anyone interested can read one of the latest books documenting this, “Barons: Money, Power and the Corruption of America’s Food Industry,” by Austin Frerick.

The average citizen likes our wilderness and support a healthy wolf population. As long as ranchers are also supported by us, they need to accept it.

David Teich

Spokane Valley