Helping Pets Adjust to Back-to-School Routines - Tips for a Smooth Transition

The three worst words just about every kid hates hearing this time of year is “back to school.”

That’s because summer comes to a close and the youngsters head back to the classroom. It can mean early bedtimes and early wake-up times, instead of being able to sleep in. It can mean less playtime and more homework time.

Guess what? Many doggos also hate back to school!

They may have enjoyed having lots of people at home who give them lots of pats. They may have loved going on summer adventures, whether it’s long walks or even longer trips in the car if they’re good.

But the coming of school can mean a shift in their schedule too. The house may be emptier and quieter during the day. And when the family is home in the afternoon, they may not have as much time to play – homework, chores, and bedtime await.

These adjustments may be hard on dogs, and can lead to misbehaving.

Interestingly, some of the same techniques to minimize the disruption are also reccomended for kiddos.

For instance, instead of switching overnight from “summer schedule” to “school schedule,” experts advise easing everyone into the change over a month or so. (Which is why we’re talking about this now!)

Each day, move up the schedule by 15 minutes. So meal times, walk times, exercise time and alone time can change. You can even consider switching to an early-morning or late afternoon walk.

(This approach also can work for a different work schedule, even Daylight Savings changes.)

Adjusting to alone time is crucial too, so they won’t feel as abandoned when everyone is gone for a few hours once school starts.

You can also try having everyone go out one or two days this month, around the same time and duration as the school schedule will be. This will start to get them used to it and start building a sense of routine.

Other experts suggest not making a big deal out of leaving or returning from school since your dog will enjoy and expect that attention all the time. They may miss you but giving them extra loves will only get confusing and make it harder for departures in the future.

Finally, consider long-term treats that can occupy their time when you’re gone. Frozen chew toys that include treats can make the time fly by.

Your vet likely will have other suggestions for back-to-school schedule changes.