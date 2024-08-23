Letters for Aug. 23, 2024

Work together to end chronic school absenteeism

During my sophomore year of high school, I stayed home after witnessing a traumatic incident. My school counselor called to check on me, and that phone call meant a lot. It made me feel noticed and cared for, which I reflect on often amid the current chronic absenteeism crisis. In northeast Washington, 27% of students are chronically absent from school (OSPI Report Card, 2023), risking their education and graduation. I wonder how many of them receive a similar outreach when they miss school. While challenging for overworked staff, this personalized attention is vital for students to feel connected and safe enough to learn.

Schools must adapt, ensuring learning is relevant to students and their futures, but tackling chronic absenteeism isn’t solely their responsibility. The entire community has a role, especially as this issue has worsened since COVID-19. Here’s how we can help:

• Employers: Create flexible schedules for student workers and encourage volunteering as attendance buddies or mentors.

• Health providers: Offer appointments outside school hours and stress the importance of regular attendance for student well-being.

• Parents and caregivers: Prioritize school attendance, establish routines, and seek help when needed.

• Students: Communicate with teachers or counselors if you’re struggling, and reach out to peers who are missing school.

Allyson Fritz

Spokane

Cheney teachers union manipulates

Never thought I would see it in Cheney.

For the past 10 years, there has been an explosion of misinformation. While I would like to blame social media, the real issue is our lack of morality.

The CEA (teachers union) has been broadcasting messages of a “fair contract” and “busy summer” negotiating. These statements are manipulative and dishonest. Remember the saying, “The whole truth and nothing but the truth?” Or, “If it isn’t the whole truth, it’s a lie.”

The truth is that the CEA intentionally opted not to meet more in July so that there would be more pressure on the district to accept its terms for the sake of school starting on time. The truth is that they don’t want “fair,” they want “the best.” Sadly, they aren’t bold enough to come out and say it.

If teachers expected more pay, they should have communicated that last year when three school district set their levy rate. A year ago, the CEA had no input for the board. Now they expect the district to come up with funds they don’t have.

I understand wanting more pay, but what I don’t understand is being manipulative and dishonest. On a positive note, our district has been putting out updates, so I hope people are staying informed of the truth.

Zachary Zorrozua

Cheney