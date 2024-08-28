Letters for Aug. 28, 2024

New has no solutions

I am sick and tired of hearing criticisms from the Washington Policy Center with no recommended solutions beyond “repeal” the law. Elizabeth New suggests the Paid Family and Medical Leave tax takes money from the “working poor” to subsidize those earning a little more, so they can take time off for health issues (babies and medical needs).

New claims this is an unfair transfer of wealth. Anyone with earned income pays something into this fund, and anyone making less than $124,000 can take advantage of it. An average worker earning $84,000 therefore pays $445 a year, and his employer another $178. 500,000 workers benefited from this, while another 3.6 million workers did not. New, I have news for you … that is the way social safety nets work and also the way house and car insurance works.

And don’t forget the working poor can also take advantage of this law.

New claims the Paid Family and Medical Leave Law is built on the backs of workers … what government program is not built on the backs of workers? Of course, if we Washington State voters would authorize a state income tax, like deep red Idaho, more government programs would be paid for by those with astronomical incomes, like Bill Gates. But no, the Washington Policy Center and others of that ilk fight that outcome because they are the servants of wealthy people.

But back to my original gripe: New proposes no solutions. Pathetic.

Kim Anderson

Spokane

Matthee for Idaho Legislature

I wonder how many of us feel truly heard by our locally elected officials. Karen Matthee, candidate for Idaho Legislature, has made it her mission to hear us. ALL of us.

For months, she’s been door knocking with fervor and attending countless events to meet voters. Every time I see her, I ask, “How’s the campaign going?” Each time, she replies with something like, “I just love talking with people and listening to their concerns. I love hearing what voters have to say.”

What if all our elected officials felt that way? I could write to you, dear editor, about Karen’s many qualifications for office: her upstanding moral character, her impressive work experience, inspiring local volunteer endeavors and her ongoing efforts to bring our doctors back, for example. And it would all be true. But simply, I think many of us just want elected officials that love to listen – no matter our political views. We need look no further than Matthee.

I invite my fellow North Idahoans to join me in voting for Karen for Idaho Legislature, Seat 1A, in pursuit of our voices being heard in Boise. Thank you.

Emma Stanford

Sandpoint

GU needs stronger home schedule

The new Gonzaga ticketing debacle is a real head scratcher. GU had 16 home games last year, of which seven (44%) were nonconference, throw-away games against Eastern Oregon, Lewis-Clark State, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Mississippi Valley State, to name a few. The only nonconference home game worthy of attention was San Diego State. The rest of the games are filled with West Coast Conference schools, which some would be less desirable than a good “Jeopardy!” hall of fame show on TV.

The Community Cancer Fund at the arena was Pepperdine, a 5-11 WCC school? That should be a much bigger name!

Gonzaga pays these nonconference schools to come play us. Why not eliminate these and bring in local schools like Whitworth, North Idaho, Eastern Washington, Whitman, Skagit Valley, that will cost less or nothing at all? Despite my disagreement of the state of NCAA sports, pay the difference to the players.

The quality of the opponents has not increased over the years. Spokane doesn’t necessarily have the jobs or industries that can fetch the prices that Gonzaga is demanding without moving to a bigger conference where the cost of top-tier opponents could be justified.

Maybe a few tough years of playing in a bigger conference might give us the experience and grit to win the championship.

The value isn’t there anymore.

Joel Bonvallet

Spokane