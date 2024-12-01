Letters for Dec. 1, 2024

Don’t let the article stop you

In response to The Spokesman-Review article dated Oct. 24, “What drugmakers did not tell volunteers in Alzheimer’s trials,” I’m writing because I fear the article’s emphasis on brain bleeds would make potential patients and their families reluctant to pursue the treatment.

I was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019. I was fearful and confused, and I was desperate to find a solution. I sought the opportunity to be in an Alzheimer’s study, knowing I had a 50/50 chance of getting the real drug rather than the placebo.

I was informed that the medication had some significant side effects, including brain bleeding and swelling. In fact, I did experience several brain bleeds over the course of my infusions. The medical personnel monitored them carefully to be sure no serious damage was occurring.

By the end of my involvement in the study, my MRI showed that the amyloid plaques that were taking over my brain were gone. I was cured of Alzheimer’s Disease. I am grateful the possibility of brain bleeds did not stop me from participating.

Carol Kirk

Spokane

Think ahead and serve the growing neighborhood

The Thorpe Road public property development controversy (“Activists make effort to save woodland,” Nov. 25) is ripe with long-term ramifications for everyone who will live in or travel through the southwest area of Spokane.

At issue is 192-acres of state land at the intersection of Thorpe Road and U.S. Highway 195 and whether the Department of Natural Resources should pave way for a plan to build 1,000 homes near other development or whether it should allow the land to be a park.

I recognize the need for more housing, but this particular project is insane for a fast-developing corridor that’s already experiencing major traffic flow problems. The proposals by Redmond-based Blue Fern Development could contribute to a blueprint for a Maui-like disaster of people dying in their vehicles should a major fire evacuation be needed.

Instead, we should recognize the rare opportunity to think ahead and serve the growing neighborhood with something it doesn’t have – a low-maintenance, low-cost natural area and park. It would be a future-wise and wildly popular decision that will make more sense every year down the road.

Rich Landers

Spokane

Won’t driving out businesses cost our state jobs?

With the election over and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson heading to the governor’s mansion, I’m hoping the media will ask some questions about his aggressive and expensive opposition to the Kroger/Albertsons merger. The merger is also being challenged by the Federal Trade Commission (the federal government). They just completed that case in a Portland federal court and a decision is coming soon.

Why did Ferguson, as attorney general, pursue a Washington-based lawsuit to oppose the same merger? The federal decision is what will matter. Ferguson’s case is not free. It’s quite costly. The Seattle Times says that as of July he’d spent $6 million and $400,000 per month of taxpayer money on legal fees for this case. And he’s hired a Los Angeles based law firm who is billing the state of Washington $1100 per hour. The Judge in Ferguson’s case said he’s not sure he has the ability to impact a national merger.

So why then did Ferguson file this lawsuit in January? With all the headlines and attention, he has gotten for this case, he wanted more free publicity for his governor’s race! He recently announced more costly lawsuits are coming! Yikes! Won’t driving out businesses cost our state jobs?

Cindy Zapatocky

Spokane