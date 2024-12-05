Letters for Dec. 5, 2024

Let’s preserve what we have left

As population density increases, our green spaces are increasingly threatened. We need to act as a community to preserve those areas for recreation, as habitat, as relief from concrete and way too much traffic without sufficient infrastructure. Please help Spokane be livable and provide breathing room for us all.

I grew up in Cleveland. The city planners long ago reserved parkland that surrounds the city. It’s known as the emerald necklace. We are too late to provide that kind of space here, but let’s preserve what we do have and add to the charm of the city.

Merry Fougere

Spokane

We can have confidence in our elections

For a few years, I’ve observed our Spokane County Elections ballot processing – from beginning test runs of machines to scanning and sorting envelopes, opening envelopes, signature verification, counting, adjudication and even a recount. On Nov. 26, I observed another election certification. Kudos to the canvassing board and to all office employees for their continued professionalism.

The board listened politely to the open public forum speaker and attentively followed on their laptops the many-paged presentation of the just under 2,000 challenged ballots (challenged signatures and/or ballots “too late” to be counted); ballots, voters, and votes by precincts; reconciliation (i.e, the count matched their control sheets) and that no election was within a mandatory recount range. Parliamentary procedure (on motions and seconding, etc.) was always followed, and all votes were “yes” votes – no nos or abstentions.

During my observations, I’ve seen employees respectfully listen and answer observers’ questions, even checking on a concern, with the “checker” returning with the answer. I’ve heard observers from both political parties comment, for example, “They really know what they’re doing;” “They’re honest regardless of their political leaning;” and “They’re dedicated and do an outstanding job.” I might add that their repetitive, monotonous work is in an environment that can get extremely busy and noisy (with both sorters/counters going).

We can all have confidence that our elections have consistently been fair and conducted with integrity under auditor Vicky Dalton’s many years of stewardship.

Judy Silverstein

Spokane

Always expect efficiency for all

Although I’ve never voted for her, nor do I support many of her policy positions, I want to publicly commend Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers for the work her team did in resolving an issue I had with the Internal Revenue Service.

As usual, this past tax season our accountant prepared a joint federal return and e-filed it by the April deadline. After several months without any word from the IRS, I contacted our representative’s office for assistance. Director of Constituent Relations Collin Tracy took the lead in reaching out to the IRS’ Taxpayer Advocate Service.

We learned that our return had been flagged and audited because of a W-2 mistakenly or fraudulently attributed to my taxpayer identification number. After filing an amended return disavowing that W-2, we’ve finally received our federal refund, with interest due.

Not only did he do the legwork in making things happen for us, Tracy was in regular touch to keep us updated. It was a refreshing example of how our government ought to be – of the people, by the people, for the people.

No matter who we vote for or who’s elected, we should always be able to expect our public officials to work effectively and efficiently for all of us. Thank you, Collin Tracy, for being a living embodiment of that spirit of public service.

Martin Hughes

Spokane

Let’s go, ZagDogs

Kudos to Dave Boling for coming up with the great additional nickname of ZagDogs for our beloved Gonzaga team. It would be fun to see the Kennel Club add this to their routines. ZagDogs, WOOF, WOOF … ZagDogs, WOOF, WOOF. I love it. Go Zags!