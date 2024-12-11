Letters for Dec. 11, 2024

Liberty Lake City Council shows no transparency

At the Dec. 3 Liberty Lake City Council meeting, members Van Orman, Spencer, Kennedy and Cargill voted to not approve Kim Gerard to continue as a member of the Library Board of Trustees. There was no indication, reasons or discussion provided for why.

Gerard has faithfully served the community since 2021. This is a volunteer position for which she is well qualified. The trustee president and library director expressed disbelief. They cited her commitment, expertise and dedication. There has never been a complaint or suggestion that she has failed in her responsibilities.

Council claims to want transparency yet did not/would not provide their reasons.

During the attempted book ban and subsequent ordinance rewrite to change control of the library to council, Gerard spoke respectfully in support of the First Amendment, intellectual freedom and the American Library Association’s Freedom to Read. In the absence of comments from these council members, it has the appearances of retaliation for offering a different perspective.

Once pressed, Councilman Kennedy said, “We need committees to assist us. What we don’t need is competitors, we need completers. When you have name -calling and threatening to sue the city, I start to have a lack of confidence no matter what their qualifications.” This accusation is incorrect.

If council wants transparency, it should speak to this issue at the next meeting. Council member Kennedy should provide specific documented proof of his claim.

Watch the meeting on YouTube. The vote is at 3 hours, 36 minutes, 57 seconds, citizen comments 3:57.

Lynn Atkins

Liberty Lake

Effective effort breaks school-to-prison pipeline

Spokane is leading the way in addressing the school-to-prison pipeline, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Spokane Public Schools, the Juvenile Court System, and organizations like YWCA Spokane. By focusing on the root causes of truancy and at-risk behavior – such as trauma from domestic violence – these groups provide students with the support they need to thrive.

The Spokane Juvenile Court’s BECCA Unit exemplifies this approach, recognizing that truancy often stems from deeper issues like instability or trauma, not a lack of effort. Spokane Public Schools complement this by offering multitiered support systems, ensuring students are met with understanding, not punishment. One leader noted, “When a cog is out of place, the machine cannot work. It’s about fixing that cog so the entire system can run smoothly.”

Programs like these, however, need sustained funding and resources to grow and reach more students. Communities and local governments must unite to ensure vital initiatives – addressing domestic violence, behavioral health and truancy – can continue making a difference.

As someone who grew up in a tumultuous household in another country, I understand the challenges young people face, especially those navigating language or cultural barriers. Every student deserves to be seen and heard, regardless of age or background.

Spokane is a model for progress, but it requires ongoing community investment. Other cities should note that addressing root causes and building relationships leads to meaningful, positive change.

Julia Loftenius

Spokane

Sen. Crapo should do his job

I am extremely concerned to learn that Sen. Crapo has expressed that he is willing to allow President-elect Trump to use recess appointments to fill some Cabinet positions. Recess appointments would mean there would be no official public vetting of nominees.

Sen. Crapo was elected by Idaho citizens to do the job of a United States senator. Part of that job is to vet the people a president names as choices for cabinet positions. If he and/or Sen. Risch allow Trump to dictate recess appointments, then they will be abdicating their responsibility in the Constitution to advise and consent to the appointments. This is totally unacceptable.

The people of Idaho pay their salaries and voted for them to do the job, not to shirk it. They need to do so.

Audrey Numbers

Boise