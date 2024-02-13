Letters for Feb. 13, 2024

Unruly Gonzaga fans

Gonzaga basketball fans who follow U.S. politics and international affairs are not shocked by the atrocious behavior at the St. Mary’s game. The most powerful influences in our culture constantly model and promote that kind of intolerance and retaliation, but on a deadly and global scale.

Americans are taught to choose a winning side and stick with it. State, city and university leaders routinely show overwhelming support for military solutions at home and abroad, as diplomacy and reconciliation are dismissed, out of hand. If you cannot imagine the pampered home crowd continuing a tantrum over the protests of their heroes, perhaps you’ve failed to notice their elected leaders dumping lives and treasure into soulless massacres, once promoted as glorious wars against evil. We’re out of bounds and fouling flagrantly. The protests of the United Nations and human rights advocates have no sway when there are no rivals, no honorable opponents, only enemies and allies. At the game, officials were afraid to charge the crowd with a technical foul, just as our government is afraid to defund an out-of-control nation in a killing frenzy, and an over-matched state that’s our friend only because we share enemies. Winning is all that matters, and when winning is not possible, as in war, even nice Zag fans, respected media, distinguished government officials and well-trained troops can be really nasty.

Rusty Nelson

Spokane

Goodbye CMR, and your great hair

Of course we see Cathy McMorris Rodgers is retiring from Congress in order to lead a normal life. Good for her.

I’ve never agreed with her politics. But, like Ronald Reagan before her – she has great hair.

Jim Kane

Reardan

Friends make life better

A warm thank you to Stefanie Pettit for her insightful column, “Friendships grow dearer with age” (Feb. 8). You nailed it, Stef! I, too, can’t imagine facing the day without the love and support of my husband. However, my life continues to be enriched by women (individual and groups) relied on these many (many, many …) years. Here’s a shout-out to the Development Divas, Peacock Prayer Group, Williams Lake Chunky Dunkers, Benevolent Book Club, Jolly MahJongers, Four Players Golf Teams and BG-DGs. You don’t make my life … you make my life better.

Judy Rogers

Spokane

Save our paper

I start my day with a cup of coffee and the newspaper, The Spokesman-Review and/or the Seattle Times. I refuse to use the internet for my news.

Many small newspapers are closing, over 400,000 newsroom jobs were lost over the last two decades, one third of the country’s newspapers are gone. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are strong supporters of policies to save the press.

Rep. Don Newhouse co-sponsored the original tax-credit proposal in 2020; it was supported by the state’s entire delegation except for Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Rep. Kim Schrier said, “You have to pay journalists if you want good journalism. Local news brings people together.” I agree, as California Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley said, “Liberty depends on the freedom of the press and journalists are often the first to expose government fraud, waste, abuse and encroachments on personal freedoms in a free country.” I hope we can keep our local newspapers.

Ed Sharp

Moses Lake