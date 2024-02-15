Letters for Feb. 15, 2024

Garbage Goat is inaccessible

I was delighted to read Jim Kershner’s 50 years ago in Expo ’74 History (Jan. 23), in which the Spokane City Council approved plans of what it called a “Goat Grotto” on the Expo ’74 grounds. Today we know it as Riverfront Park’s famous Garbage Goat, being popular with active youngsters.

During Expo ‘74, a gentle asphalt access slope to the Garbage Goat was created. In 2014, a $64 million bond was overwhelmingly approved to redevelop the park with major design projects. After the site of the new Looff Carousel was lowered, the crude stone steps replaced what was originally built at the Garbage Goat. Today, it continues as not an inclusive and accessible safe feature with neither a handrail nor a desired ADA ramp.

Recently, a father from Portland expressed his disappointment in a letter to The S-R editor that his wheelchair-disabled son was not able to access to the Garbage Goat. Regretfully, he stated they are no longer visiting Spokane again. There are still several barriers in the park, such as the warped wood walkways at several Expo ’74 footbridges that were not replaced for the sake of those with mobility issues.

Often, the parks staff were encouraged to consider correcting the barriers, especially before they present a potential citywide neighborhood park bond to Spokane citizens in the coming fall.

Larry Gorton

Spokane

ReWRAP Act would improve recycling process

We all want to do our part to reduce, reuse and recycle, but our current systems aren’t set up to manage the waste we create. In Washington, only 17% of plastic packaging waste is actually recycled. The responsibility of recycling has been consistently put on the shoulders of consumers who have no say in packaging decisions; we pay while large brands and oil companies’ profit.

One of the issues with recycling is contamination. What’s recyclable is often changing and different from place to place within the state. Contaminated materials end up incinerated or landfilled and their value goes unrealized. Communities across Washington should benefit economically from our recyclables, instead we’re filling up landfills, polluting waterways and endangering wildlife. Our recycling system needs an overhaul.

The ReWRAP Act (House Bill 2049) will fix the supply and demand side of our recycling system by establishing stronger recycled content standards, truth in labeling and a statewide producer-funded recycling program that will expand recycling access throughout the state. Additionally, the bill will make companies that make packaging decisions financially responsible for the waste their products create.

Spokane overwhelmingly supports the sustainability measures laid out in the Sustainability Action Plan. Waste reduction and building economic circularity are top priorities of that plan, the ReWRAP Act will enable Spokane to move closer to achieving these goals and benefit economically.

Elyse Hochstadt

Spokane

Police deserve appreciation

What’s the big deal about police protecting themselves when confronted by a gun or ax-carrying felon? Hey, behave and you won’t get a visit from the police. Threaten people or shoot someone, be ready for a huge response from the local peacekeepers. Thank God our police forces are doing a good job taking down criminals.

Tom Hinkle

Spokane Valley

Support Medicaid patients access to proper eye care

I have been a pediatric eye doctor in Spokane since 2010, and more than half of my patients are on Medicaid (Apple Health). I have been committed to taking care of Medicaid patients throughout my career, but it is getting increasingly difficult for offices like mine to see all the patients who need us. The state’s reimbursement rates simply aren’t keeping up with the costs of care including rent, supplies, administrative and staff.

Medicaid reimbursement rates are so low that it is becoming difficult to sustain a pediatric practice that serves children on Medicaid. The reimbursement is even worse for adults, further exacerbating sustainable access to care for adult patients.

The largest Medicaid insurer in our area has subcontracted with a third-party vision insurer. They currently pay optometrists and ophthalmologists below standard Medicaid rates for vision exams, and as a result there are a dwindling number of providers in our region who will even see Medicaid patients or fill their glasses prescriptions.

There are only a few pediatric ophthalmologists who still take these pediatric patients and try to cover the increasing numbers.

It is unacceptable that pediatric and low-income patients are discriminated against in our system. Now is the time to act before this situation gets worse. Support HB 2476 and SB 6309 to increase rates with federal dollars so that Medicaid patients can have the same access to care as those with private insurance.

Jeffrey Colburn, MD

Spokane