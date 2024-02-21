Letters for Feb. 21, 2024

CMR for Trump’s vice president?

My wife figured out the cause of my sudden rise in blood pressure. I had just read who Trump might choose as his running mate. The name suggested was the infamous Cathy McMorris Rogers, U.S. representative, R-Wash.

James Johnson

Clark Fork

War in Gaza is not about racism or bias

I grew up wanting to take a stand with leaders like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Abraham Joshua Heschel, Mohandas Gandhi and Rosa Parks. Their insights were formed in times of deep cultural bias. But they themselves were not captive to bias. Quite the opposite. Their stands liberated many from bias.

Today we’re offered someone like Marc Bru: a Proud Boy of Jan. 6, 2021, fame, saying in court, “you can give me 100 years and I’d do it all over again” (S-R, Jan. 25).

Unrelated, but just days later, “first one and eventually a handful of protesters stood up on the side of council chambers “objecting to the Spokane City Council’s October resolution in support of Israel” (S-R, Jan. 26).

Now if the Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR) brings legal action, then back to the courts it is. Presumably for more enthralling stands. Yawn. But Marc Bru’s acts were acts of insurrection, and our City Council was right to pass their October resolution.

The enemy of Israel is clearly seen and understood by Israel. This tragic, horrible war in Gaza has nothing to do with race or bias regardless of whole freeways full of people in Seattle thinking it is.

To those who disagree with the Spokane City Council’s October resolution in support of Israel: please sit down, face the Council members, respect the people and the process, wait for your turn. Get yourself elected. Take a stand which can liberate us all.

Mike Graef

Spokane

Not a secret why the Spokane bond failed

As the Spokane Public Schools leadership looks to “figure out” what went wrong with the bond vote, let me suggest a clue: that big gray animal with a long trunk and floppy ears over there in the corner – is an elephant.

Is it possible that when you betray the will of the people and favor the pocketbooks of downtown interests, you will lose the support of the people – at least their confidence? I submit that you need look no further the stadium betrayal.

I will say it right here, for the first time ever, I voted “no” on the bond and my “no” vote had nothing to do with the state of the economy or real estate values.

The levy for continuing operations of the classrooms, yes, keep it going and let’s keep working on fixing our challenges. However, our elected SPS leaders must start working on rebuilding public trust. It is clearly damaged.

In the meantime, maybe ask those downtown pocketbook winners to step up with a construction bond for you? It’s probably in their best interest.

Terry Brewer

Spokane

Will McMorris Rodgers take the high road or not?

It is said, regardless of past sins, one’s future is spotless.

Going forward these next few months, Cathy McMorris Rodgers has the opportunity to confess to her constituents that Trump was lying about the election being stolen, that he caused great pain for a lot of people and that she knew he was lying and should have spoken up.

She can confess that a policy disagreement is neither a high crime nor a misdemeanor, and it was wrong to vote to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas.

Going forward, McMorris Rodgers has the opportunity to do the right thing and support immediate funding for Ukraine and support the bipartisan border agreement even if it means bucking her party leadership. We shall see if she takes the high road or the low road.

Rich Kuhling

Spokane