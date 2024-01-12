Letters for Jan. 11, 2024

Is Washington still the Wild West?

Is RCW.46.61.570 still a valid law in Washington? I’m curious because Interstate 5 was shut down, again, by protesters on Saturday.

Washington state is a laughingstock of the nation. This ridiculous action is repeated time and again, but there are no consequences whatsoever. Have we become a state where you just don’t have to follow the laws unless you want to? And there’s no consequence? Because there are many laws I don’t really want to follow. Please advise.

Christy Zapata

Liberty Lake

Health vending machines help the unhoused

The homeless epidemic continues to surge in Spokane; the time for action is now. I have witnessed the alarming growth of homelessness, prompting a call for collective action to address the basic needs of our vulnerable population.

A groundbreaking initiative involving public health vending machines caught my attention.

Imagine a network of these machines across Spokane, providing free essentials to those experiencing homelessness. It’s a tangible way we can make a difference. The homeless population, including veterans, has seen a significant uptick, emphasizing the importance of a response.

Our homeless neighbors are not just statistics; they are individuals facing mental health challenges, survivors of domestic violence and a growing aging population. We must acknowledge the inherent dignity of every person and recognize that compassionate assistance is a fundamental expression of our shared humanity. Providing aid is a crucial step in improving overall health and well-being.

Homelessness often stems from complex challenges. We take a vital first step toward addressing underlying issues by meeting basic needs. Aid breaks the cycle of isolation and marginalization, empowering individuals to reintegrate into society. A community actively addressing homelessness fosters social responsibility and cohesion.

Homelessness affects people from all walks of life, and our support can change lives. We contribute to the economic well-being of individuals, reduce strain on public resources and create a community that values the well-being of all its members. Let’s advocate for change and ensure everyone in our community has the basics needed to thrive.

Rebecca Thomure

Spokane

Veterans shouldn’t require food pantries

As an Air Force veteran, I was disturbed by Garrett Cabeza’s article of Jan. 5 regarding the food pantry at Fairchild Air Force Base (“Fairchild Food Pantry receives $15,000”). Not that this is bad thing, but because it is necessary.

While the government has billions of dollars to constantly fund wars all over the world and provide housing, food and medical care for anyone who walks into the country, we can’t provide food for our military people. Also, many of these people get permanent injuries and when they leave the service are too often left to fend for themselves. Look at the constant stream of commercials on TV from myriad charities soliciting money to help veterans because government assistance is inadequate. Small wonder we can’t get young people to join the military these days. What is wrong here?

Dan Peeno

Cheney

Stop exploiting people with dwarfism

Persons who have dwarfism (also referred to as Little People, or LPs) frequently experience employment discrimination. Although they can perform any job task well (often needing only a stool), employers frequently reject them during interviews.

Bars and strip clubs exploit the resulting financial problems by hiring LPs for “dwarf tossing” events. This is where bar patrons pay to physically throw an LP in front of a crowd of laughing and jeering customers.

LPs frequently have skeletal (especially spinal) issues requiring multiple surgeries. Thus, many LPs participating in these events become severely disabled from participating in these bar events. Further, LPs are often assaulted without their consent outside of these events by people who these events accustomed to seeing LPs as mere objects.

In 2019 and 2020, the Legislature considered Senate Bill 5486, a measure to make Washington the third state to ban such bar events. I urge our state representatives and senators to reintroduce this bill early in the session. This bill must pass this year.

Little Persons are people, not objects to be abused for sadistic pleasure. The solution to their financial difficulties is to end employment discrimination, not to allow others to exploit their desperation.

David Bart

Olympia

Policy changed with no explanation

Having read the new guidelines for letters submissions and viewing the reactions to it in the letters section, I’m of the opinion that The Spokesman-Review is missing one piece of information outside of the stated changes made. I don’t see a clear reason as to why this change was made or what the intent of making this change was. The reactions to it seem to suggest that I am not the only one who doesn’t sufficiently understand why.

As a consumer of news, I put a lot of weight into my perceived intent of a news source organization, measured by whether it’s factual and how it’s presented. I also measure it by the type of feedback a news source encourages or discourages and the scope of topics that can be discussed.

I am not making any demands that the reasoning be given, but I will have doubts about whether or not I should regard The Review as relevant to my needs as a news consumer on a level beyond local news articles.

David Cannon

Spokane

Please value elderly people

Washington and Spokane have a moral responsibility to enact a mandatory property tax exemption up to the first $100,000 of assessed value of homes belonging to anyone 65 years or older. We, the elderly, are being taxed out of our homes and eventually out of the state.

Other states that value their senior citizens have done it. We need an answer: Do Washington and Spokane value their senior citizens? Prove it!

Judith Mahoney

Spokane