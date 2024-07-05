Letters for Friday, July 5, 2024

Here we go again with MAGA

I’m genuinely confused about the meaning of the MAGA slogan “Make America Great Again.”

I thought America was great, that is until Trump and his back-up singers the Trump-ets got a hold of it. Since then, the calendar has been rolled back decades. Roe v. Wade overturned by a compromised Supreme Court (Supreme? Really?); so, once again women have been stripped of authority over their own bodies. In some states even incest and rape are not sound reasons for an abortion, and we are, once again, at the whim of men, the conservative right and a partisan court, of what is allowable for women.

Racism, antisemitism, crimes against the LGBTQ+ community are at all-time highs, while decorum and mutual respect in Congress – yes, you, Marjorie Taylor Greene – is at an all-time low.

Our neighbors in Idaho allow that an 18-year-old punk can shout racial slurs at a visiting women’s basketball team, and he is exercising his First Amendment rights; however, authors on library shelves in the same state are not able to express theirs, lest a mom or dad who deems they find a book offensive can have it removed. Never mind someone else may differ. So, apparently, kids, no reading an “inappropriate” book while dad’s at the gun show.

I wonder exactly how many Germans just stood on the sidelines, watched and did nothing while they were being told MAGA by another small-minded man with a huge ego?

Marcia Green

Spokane

Peetz committed to the community

I’m pleased to lend my support to Brandi Peetz for the Washington state Legislature, representing the 4th District.

Brandi’s commitment to her community is unwavering. Through her years of service and advocacy, she has demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues facing our community and a dedication to finding meaningful solutions. Her background in city government and as deputy mayor uniquely positions her to tackle the challenges ahead.

Brandi is a compassionate leader who values inclusivity and diversity. She listens to the concerns of all constituents and will work tirelessly to amplify their voices in Olympia. Her collaborative approach to governance ensures that everyone’s perspectives are heard and considered.

I trust Brandi to champion policies that prioritize the serious issues we face, creating a brighter future for all residents of the 4th District. With her leadership, I am confident that our community will thrive.

Please join me in supporting Brandi Peetz for state Legislature. Together, we can build a stronger, more equitable Washington for generations to come.

Patrick Burch

Veradale

Republicans spin their lies

Our country is in real trouble when we hear so much about President Joe Biden’s weak speech in addressing largely the truth and so little about lie after lie after lie after lie after lie from the loud mouth of Donald Trump. This reporting on the debate is coming from the media and especially from our U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in her email to constituents after the debate.

Can we expect anything different if another Republican replaces the retiring McMorris Rodgers? The Republican candidates for her position call her their mentor.

Norm Luther

Spokane

Welcome to the teen interns

Bravo to The Spokesman-Review for continuing the teen internship program. I look forward to reading all their awesome work.

The best to all of you.

Mary Naber

Spokane