Can Dogs Have Frozen Treats in Summer? Ask Jimmy for Pawsome Tips

Q: Hey Jimmy, can I give my doggy some yummy frozen treats in the summer? What’s your fave?

Woof woof! Oh, absolutely! Frozen treats are pawsome for cooling down on hot days. My fave summer treat? Easy peasy! I looove icy cubes with a twist! Mama makes ‘em by plopping a blueberry in each one. And for extra fun, she sometimes drops a few into my water bowl. I also likes me some frozen watermelon and strawberries. Yum yum!

Remember, always ask your vet for special treats that are just right for your furbaby. Stay cool, my frens, and enjoy those frosty nibbles! 🐾🍧