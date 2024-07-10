Keep Your Pet Hydrated in Summer Heat - Tips from Jimmy’s Clubhouse

Help your pet stay well hydrated in summer heat

Last month we shared ways smart pet owners can help their pets enjoy the summer. Longer daylight means more opportunities for rides, walks, or even swims! At the same time, there are still safety considerations to keep in mind, from making sure their paws don’t get burned by hot pavement to taking care of errands and activities earlier or later in the day. A shift in your daily routine can be worth it to your pets – and you! – to avoid being outside during the hotter parts of the day.

The recent heat wave in early July emphasized the need to keep pets cool, including everyone staying inside a little longer.