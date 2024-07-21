Letters for July 21, 2024

Say no to nuclear energy while we still can

I read the detailed, dry and very sad article of July 3 about the “Important Moment” being reached by Hanford in their decadeslong struggle to contain the leaking of dangerous nuclear waste that was generated during WWII. The celebration surrounds the fact that they now have 21 single-shell tanks emptied, out of 149! The first tank was emptied 20 years ago. That’s about one tank a year. At that rate, it will take only 128 more years . Of course it doesn’t stop there. The waste is just being emptied into double-shell tanks, which are less prone to leaking.

After the 128 years when everything is in the double shell tanks, then the waste will be turned into its final stage-being turned into glass. They’re currently building the factory to make that happen. Who knows how long that will take?

And now, despite calls from his constituents, Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the budget, which gives Energy Northwest the go-ahead on developing small modular (nuclear) reactors in close proximity to Hanford. According to the May 30, 2022, issue of the Stanford Report, “Small modular reactors, long touted as the future of nuclear energy, will actually generate more radioactive waste than conventional nuclear power plants, according to research from Stanford and the University of British Columbia.” Need I say more? Say no to nuclear energy while we still can.

Linda Greene

Spokane

Protect our youth from tobacco addiction

Who remembers those bubble gum cigars? You know, the ones you’d get as a kid to “pretend smoke” and “look cool.” Well, did you know you can now buy bubblegum flavored tobacco? One must wonder who the targeted consumer audience is for these sweet flavors.

As a school board member and longtime educator, I’ve encountered many stories about youth tobacco use, including one of my former sixth graders, who was a smoker. Today, we hear about the number of students vaping in schools. In Washington, data shows that 7.7% of high school students are current e-cigarette users (Tobacco-Free Kids, 2024). I worry this percentage is undercounting. E-cigarettes are the most popular and marketed product among students, and other flavored tobacco products are designed to appeal to youth. For generations, menthol cigarettes have masked the harsh taste of tobacco with their minty flavor, and now we have new flavors to appeal to young minds. To protect all kids, all flavored tobacco products should be prohibited.

Nicotine can have damaging effects on adolescent brain development, particularly areas responsible for attention, learning, mood and impulse control (U.S. Surgeon General, 2016). We already know about the connection between tobacco and cancer. It’s time to protect our youth from addiction and long-term physical and mental health consequences. Join organizations like the Spokane Association for Substance Use and Violence Prevention and encourage legislators to protect our students’ futures in their 2025 session by ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in Washington.

Melissa Bedford

Spokane

Assassination attempt responses divisive

I read with interest the “Region’s politicians’ response on social media to assassination attempt” in Sunday’s paper. The responses from Republicans and Democrats in Washington and Idaho had a common thread. They spoke about gratitude to bravery of the Secret Service and first responders, prayers for innocent victims and their families, thankfulness that former President Donald Trump is safe, and the horror of political violence.

Mike Simpson, U.S. representative from Idaho Falls and Semi Bird, Republican candidate for Washington governor, both however took the opportunity to continue to add to the divisiveness that compounds the divide in this country. Have to wonder what the purpose is in that.

Barbara Hill

Spokane

Vote Soo Ing-Moody for state Legislature District 7

I am endorsing Soo Ing-Moody for the Washington Legislature, District 7, Seat 1.

I have known Soo for over 10 years. We share experience as small-town mayors, she of Twisp and I of Metaline Falls. We are both active in the Association of Washington Cities; Soo served as president and was active on the Board of Directors.

It is for these reasons that I endorse Soo Ing-Moody. She has lived in and knows the challenges of small towns on the east side. Of the 281 incorporated cities and towns in Washington, 161 are below 5,000 in population and 77 are less than 1,000 – the majority on the east side. What is often missing in Olympia is a strong voice for those of us who feel unheard or overlooked. We’re often like Horton and the Whos.

Soo knows us – and to be fair, so do the others running for this position – but she has the advantage of having worked with the legislature, knowing how it works and how to get things done.

I want you to take a look at Soo Ing-Moody, her record as a mayor and as a strong advocate of Eastern Washington’s 7th District. She will serve us all well.

Tara Leininger

Metaline Falls