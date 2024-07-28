Letters for Sunday, July 28, 2024

Spokane City Council censures Woodward

The Spokane City Council was completely off base in its resolution censuring (disapproving) Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.

The mayor’s affront is that she attended an event in which Matt Shea, a former state legislator accused of domestic terrorism, was present. The mayor’s conduct at the event was not in question.

The council is asserting that Mayor Woodward is guilty by association because Shea was in the room. Guilt by association has repeatedly been rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1920, the New York Assembly suspended five elected members because they were members of the Socialist Party. Charles Evans Hughes, later Chief Justice Hughes, “wrote guilt is personal and cannot be attributed to the holding of an opinion or mere intent in the absence of overt acts.”

What is the overt act committed by the mayor that is so grievous it warrants official action by the Spokane City Council? Answer, there is none.

Hughes’ opinion has been cited and paraphrased by the Supreme Court and in many other court cases for decades. The council has trampled on the basic protections of the Constitution in its blundered resolution.

There is no space in this letter to consider free speech and freedom of assembly. The constitutional principle here is government may not use guilt by association to stigmatize or to punish citizens. Individual council criticism of the mayor is one thing but passing a resolution is something else altogether.

Byron Hodgson

Spokane Valley

Don’t settle with Woodward

I honestly liked Nadine Woodward on a personal level. As mayor, however, I was continually surprised that she always seemed to be surprised to find out what was going on, after the fact. And she didn’t seem embarrassed to keep admitting she didn’t do her homework on issues. And she didn’t seem to have advisors who informed her of issues.

Attending the Christian Nationalist rally seemed to be the last straw, saying that she didn’t know it was going to be “that kind of rally.” But that wasn’t the last straw. Now she is filing a claim against the city for defamation and says she will drop it if the city gives her $1.4 million. Is she again going to plead ignorance when the city of Spokane disowns her or is she planning on moving?

I am embarrassed for her. Please don’t settle with her.

Keith Hegg

Spokane

Bank is for everyone

I’m Dr. Bernadine Bank’s campaign manager. I live at Waitts Lake in Stevens County. And I’m a volunteer.

I’m also a 26-year Army veteran with two tours in Afghanistan and two years in Iraq. My son was 12 during my first tour, and was serving in Afghanistan himself by the time I arrived the second time. His girlfriend also served there. All of us, other veterans, and many others are volunteers for Dr. Bernadine Bank.

Dr. Bank is talking about things that actually affect us: The people who live here in Eastern Washington. She’s not talking about political philosophy, vague notions of returning to better times, trying to stoke fears of impending catastrophe – or attacking her opponents.

Dr. Bank is an OB/GYN standing up for women’s health that affects every American family. Dr. Bank practiced at the Veterans hospital and has fought for veterans’ care against the Cerner system at the Spokane and Walla Walla VAs right here in the district. Dr. Bank is talking about passing the Farm Bill, which is already a year late, so farmers in this district have financial security. In April, Dr. Bank went to Ukraine because there are 50,000 Ukrainians living in this district whose family and friends are under daily threat from Putin’s aggression.

These issues directly affect us right here at home in our daily lives whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or an independent voter.

Bajun Mavalwalla

Valley, Washington

Bank will fight for voters

Please support Dr. Bernadine Bank for the 5th Congressional District. She is the candidate who will fight for the voters here in this district. Dr. Bank is running for the open seat in the 5th District, which stretches across much of Eastern Washington. Dr. Bank is an obstetrician and gynecologist. She founded the gynecology department at the Spokane Veterans Hospital. She continues to serve this community with her work at CHAS, serving those who do not have other avenues for medical care.

Dr. Bank is our best and brightest choice for this seat. She is smart, courageous and innovative. She visited Ukraine this year, as there are around 50,000 Ukrainians in this district. She is hard working – and has spent every day visiting every part of this district – from Republic, to Colville, Chewelah, Davenport, Walla Walla, Pullman, Dayton and other communities in this district. She uses her skills in listening to patients to also listen to the voters; to their concerns about women’s health and reproductive freedom, concerns of veterans, including the right to access to medical care in rural districts; to concerns about the failure of Congress to pass the Farm Bill; concerns of farmers about the Snake River Dams; climate concerns; and concerns of those who have been left behind, due to their economic status, their beliefs, or societal discrimination. She will fight for these freedoms; for women, for small business; for economic fairness; for all those who have been forgotten by the system.

Cindy Schwartz

Spokane

Peetz is honest, loyal, capable

I endorse Brandi Peetz. I have known Peetz since before she was elected to the Spokane Valley Council, where she did an excellent job at representing all citizens of the valley. I am endorsing her because she is honest, loyal and very capable of representing all of us in Olympia. I encourage everyone to vote for Peetz for state representative of the 4th District. Thank you, Brandi, for your continued commitment to serve our community.

Tom Towey

Spokane Valley

Peetz will hit the ground running

We are supporting Brandi Peetz as Washington State 4th District Legislator, Position 2. Her formal education in criminal justice, experience as deputy mayor of Spokane Valley City Council, and service as Chair of the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission allows her to hit the ground running. She and her husband own businesses and she is concerned that we develop policies friendly to businesses as well as needs at the state level to include economic development, affordable housing and education. We have known her for years and know her to be intelligent, honest, hard-working, and a person of common sense. We all need her in our Legislature.

Bill Gothmann

Spokane Valley

Stuckart interested in making Spokane better

Ben Stuckart is the perfect person to represent the City of Spokane in the Washington state Legislature.

Stuckart was born and raised in Spokane. This is his community. He meets people where they are, so he truly understands the issues facing our neighborhoods and business communities. He does his homework and brings his life-long, practical knowledge of Spokane to his community work.

I served with him on the Spokane City Council for six years, and I am confident that his leadership skills and his experience in local government will serve us very well in Olympia. He understands that public safety, homelessness and affordable housing are priority issues in our community and throughout the state. He not only champions these causes but brings concrete ideas to the discussions. This is essential if the Legislature in Olympia is going to provide meaningful support to the regional solutions needed to tackle these problems. Fortunately for us, his background in local government and the nonprofit sector means that he will speak with authority so that the Legislature passes sensible and responsible legislation to benefit our region.

Stuckart and I worked on many issues together. I was always impressed by his efforts to comprehend complicated issues and his ease in bringing people together for transparent, honest discussions. I know that he will work in our best interests to make Spokane a better place.

Please vote for Ben Stuckart, state representative, 3rd Legislative District.

Karen Stratton

Spokane