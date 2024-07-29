Letters for Monday, July 29, 2024

Peetz to represent our community and the families

I’m writing about an amazing woman who is running for state representative in the 4th District. Brandi Peetz has been such an influential person in my life, but she has also made a very positive impact on the lives of my daughters, and those of several of my friends.

We first met years ago when she invited our Girl Scout troop to the city of Spokane Valley council meeting to lead in the Pledge of Allegiance. Before the meeting, she took the time to make our girls feel important and gave them a tour of City Hall and talked to them about local government. She was amazing at communicating with them passionately, but also in a way they understood. The girls were so nervous about getting in front of a bunch of strangers, but Brandi helped build their confidence and made them all feel comfortable. She then continued to meet with us several times after hours to talk about empowering women in the workforce, discussing democracy, and entrepreneurship.

My daughters have looked up to her as a leader, but also have seen her demonstrate compassion and generosity when helping with the annual Parade of Lights. Even aside from Girl Scouts, Brandi has become a special person in our lives. She has remained in contact with us, always asking about our children’s futures and being there to help when needed. I cannot think of someone better to represent our community and the families within it.

Jennifer Bergman

Spokane Valley

Maycumber is qualified and experienced

In the crowded race for U.S. Congress, 5th District, my husband and I are voting for Jacquelin Maycumber. She is well qualified and experienced in government, having served in the legislative branch of the state for eight years. Her background as a sheriff’s deputy will certainly be beneficial at a time when public safety is a top priority. No surprise that she is endorsed by several law enforcement and firefighter organizations. She has received considerable recognition/awards from various associations, including the National Association of Independent Business.

Jacquelin has been recognized by her colleagues as a hardworking, effective, commonsense legislator. How do we know? Check out her endorsements – 32 state senators and representatives as well as county elected officials John Nowels, sheriff; Tim Fitzgerald, county clerk, and Mary Kuney, county commissioner. She is known for working with members of all parties to find solutions to problems. She puts “principles above politics” when there is currently too much partisan politics.

At a time when Title IX is under assault, who better to lead the charge to protect women’s rights than another woman who is not hesitant to fight for what she believes in, even in the face of strong opposition. Women comprise over 50% of the U.S. labor force but only about 28% of U.S. Congress; Republican women only 16%. It is important that qualified women are equally represented in government leadership.

If you are undecided and want more information, please contact Jacquelin or at least check out her website, VoteMaycumber.com.

Gretchen McDevitt

Spokane

City Council ignores will of the voters

On July 22, the Spokane City Council indefinitely tabled a motion to enforce homeless camping on public property as described in the recently passed Proposition 1 and ruled enforceable by the U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s difficult to understand the council’s position because it completely disregards the will of Spokane voters. It appears that certain political persuasions use voters as a means to obtain power without regard to their ballot box expressed desires.

Spokane voters, my advice is to understand who and what you are really voting for before casting your ballots. Tents anyone?

Ed Walther

Moses Lake

Praise those pesky painters

Suggestions for the PR desk at Spokane City Parks:

• “Made in Spokane,” “Made in USA” and “handmade” are valuable labels.

• The outdoor painters I know are patient, loyal, respectful and quiet on the job. Seems like good park etiquette!

• Manito is a really big place. I can’t imagine a hundred artists clumping together like kids with sleds.

• There’s enough beauty there for everybody, of infinite size and variety. In physicality, the artists leave it behind, untouched.

• What’s a hobby painter?

• If your Parks Dept promotions refer to Manito as beautiful, why not enjoy some free advocacy and illustration that prove it’s true?

• Imagine a curious jogger who stops to see what’s going on. When that over-the-shoulder person finds the spot in the landscape that corresponds to the painting, they compare the real with the image, automatically, instinctively. That’s arts education, for free. That viewer may remember that image in Manito Park for a long time, because it wasn’t just a place, it was an experience. Maybe even a story.

Praise those pesky painters; don’t belittle them. I look forward to the “issues” they may bring to the park.

How about an art contest open only to on-site (plein air) painters of Manito Park, during a real-time weekend at your most beautiful time of year? Celebrate them, please, and yourselves.

John Hancock

Spokane