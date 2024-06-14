50 years ago in Expo history: Nude youths burning wood and sleeping all day were becoming a problem at People’s Park

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Was nudity becoming a problem at Expo ’74?

Not exactly, but it was becoming a problem at “People’s Park,” the camp at High Bridge Park for young transient visitors attracted by Expo.

The Spokane Parks and Recreation assistant director said that nude swimming and nudity in general had become “a constant problem.”

Firewood, however, was the most urgent problem at People’s Park. The city was supplying free firewood, with help from the area lumber companies, but it was hard to keep up with the demand.

“These kids burn wood all night long and sleep all day,” said the assistant director. “We’re concerned that if we don’t supply the wood, that they’ll begin chopping down trees.”

Theft was also a problem, and the city was looking into moving a mobile home on site to be used as a place where campers could store their valuables.

Between 300 and 350 young people were camping there on most days, and nearly twice as many on weekends.

From 100 years ago: Spokane pioneer aviator Foster Russell was near death after his plane went into a spin and crashed near Havana Street, 300 yards north of Apple Way.

He was in Sacred Heart Hospital with multiple fractures in his legs, a possible skull fracture and internal injuries.

Russell was testing a new engine at the time. A passenger, a mechanic, “escaped practically unhurt.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1940: The Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp opens in Nazi controlled Poland with Polish prisoners of war. It would later expand to include civilian Jews, Roman Catholics, Roma and Soviet POWs. At least 1.1 million would die.