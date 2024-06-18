Pet Summer Safety Tips | Keep Your Pets Cool & Safe This Summer

Warmer weather means helping pets avoid heat

Summer is just about here, and it’s a time of year that’s loved by pets and people alike! There’s plenty of things to do around the area, and long days to do them in.

But with the change of season comes some opportunities to be cautious with your furry friends. The weather is warmer so it’s important to be aware of how the heat can affect your pets.

People are generally good about practicing good habits to take care of themselves, like keeping themselves hydrated, putting on sunscreen, wearing hats, or avoiding being in the heat too long when possible.

But not everyone realizes that the same awareness of the heat needs be applied to your pets, and maybe even more so.

Dogs can be especially susceptible to problems from prolonged exposure to higher temperatures – they have different sweat glands than people so they rely more on panting to cool off.

Other tips for keeping your pet safe include:

Keep them home on errands. Although it’s nice to have them along on car trips around town, they might enjoy staying at home when it gets hot outside. This is better than keeping in the car, which is dangerous.

Adjust your walk. Dogs’ paws can become painful or even burn from hot pavement. For regular walks, consider finding a grassy park instead or changing your walk time. If you usually do something around noon, try early morning or late evening, when the sun isn’t as strong and the pavement has cooled down. Walks can be shorter too or move to shadier areas. A good rule of thumb is to place your palm on the sidewalk or roadway surface – if it starts to get painful after 5 seconds, it’s going to be too painful for your pet.

Watch their paws. You can also get paw pads or booties which can insulate their paws. Moisturizing with vet-approved lotion or wax can reduce irritation or dry spots.

Keep water handy. If they enjoy romping around in the front yard or back yard, make sure they have fresh water to hydrate themselves and a shady spot to sit in. Be sure to change the water regularly since standing water can attract mosquitoes.

Watch for changes. Just like people, heat stroke can sneak up on dogs. Be aware of changes in behavior, such as slowing down or panting more. If they’re becoming warm to the touch and showing more severe signs such as drooling, vomiting, find a cool spot and offer water. If things don’t improve, contact your veterinarian.

As summer approaches, it’s crucial to be vigilant about how the heat affects our furry friends. By taking simple precautions—such as adjusting walk times, protecting their paws, keeping them hydrated, and being aware of signs of heat stroke—we can ensure our pets enjoy the season safely and comfortably. Remember, your veterinarian is a valuable resource for additional tips and advice. Let’s make this summer a fun and safe one for both you and your pets! Stay cool and keep those tails wagging!