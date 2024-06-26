Letters for June 26, 2024

Making the problem invisible doesn’t solve it

Decades ago, governments built high-rise complexes to warehouse the poor, primarily in the Northeast. In recent years, that’s been seen as a failure and a more integrated approach is needed. The same thing is being seen in a different form, here in Spokane.

The upper-middle class claims to want homelessness addressed, but they don’t want housing anywhere near them. Therefore, the city has built a number of homeless solutions downtown. Now the same people who don’t want it near them don’t want housing near their businesses. They seem to want more rural or industrial warehousing, far from services that help people in need.

While far more is needed to help people mired in poverty and homelessness than solely housing, from city to federal, governments need to work more strongly to overcome NIMBY. Making the problem invisible doesn’t solve it.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

Van Winkle’s judicial experience

Retired lawyer Martin Salina claims Andrew Van Winkle has no “judicial experience,” and thus we should vote for Tim Fennessy (“Vote Fennessy for judge,” June 2). Voters should know the facts.

In truth, Mr. Van Winkle has plenty of judicial experience. I know because, as an active lawyer, I have tried many cases in front of him. With a quick internet search, anyone would have learned the same.

Since 2021, Van Winkle has served as a pro tem court commissioner in superior court, filling in when other judicial officers are away. He presides frequently enough that Washington court rules classify him as a “part-time judge.” Ironically, Van Winkle has significantly more judicial experience than Tim Fennessy had eight years ago when Fennessy ran against 20-year incumbent Greg Sypolt.

Van Winkle is the clear choice – he is fair, thorough, and respectful to everyone who comes before him.

Vote Van Winkle.

Kiefer Stenseng

Spokane

Removing dams alone will not save salmon

As concerned citizens, it is crucial to address the complexities influencing salmon populations accurately.

There is a prevailing misconception that removing dams alone will significantly improve salmon runs. However, scientific evidence suggests otherwise. Factors such as hostile oceanic conditions, warming rivers, predation by sea lions and predatory birds, toxic pollutants like 6PPD, and the presence of non-native predatory fish alongside over harvesting have been identified as primary contributors to declining salmon populations.

It is imperative that we focus on a comprehensive approach that considers all these factors rather than solely attributing the decline to dam presence. By addressing these multiple challenges holistically, we can effectively safeguard our salmon populations and their habitats, while simultaneously ensuring the continued provision of safe and reliable power for future generations.

Joe Morgan

Spokane Valley

Skilled DNR team deserves thanks

How wonderful and reassuring our government agencies usually employ people who are competent.

Our family had the experience of arranging a visit from the Department of Natural Resources to evaluate our property to reduce chances of wildfire damage and increase fire resistance.

Easy to arrange over the internet at www.wildfireready.dnr.wa.gov, the team arrived on time and spent an hour giving suggestions: to clear up pools of pine needles, leaves and pine cones; remove stored logs and untreated wood near the house; check the roof; install larger numbers in contrasting colors on the house for easy identification in emergencies: and other suggestions.

The DNR professionals were friendly, helpful and answered all of our questions, and the visit was followed up with a written report, all free of charge

This is wildfire season and it looks like it has started earlier and may be more dangerous than last year. How nice to have a competent team visit and give advice. I imagine most people who have wildfires near their homes feel assured the government agencies, such as the DNR, will be available to warn us of evacuations and put out the fires.

Let’s support the government agencies that we have, instead of destroying them in the name of efficiency or ridding us of big government.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources deserves a big thank you.

Nancy Street

Cheney