Letters for Sunday, June 30, 2024

Truth and reconciliation at the grassroots

The story of the residential school system and the intentional and horrific attempt to eradicate Native American culture is a shameful chapter in our country’s history.

While other countries have attempted to address this through Truth and Reconciliation Commissions, our current state of division and culture war sniping mean addressing this on a federal level can only be a pipe dream at this point in time.

The way that the leaders of the Salish School, along with Catholic Charities of Spokane, are facing this at a local level feels poetic. For Catholic Charities to begin to recognize the past attempt of the church to eradicate indigenous culture by now assisting the Salish School in restoring their culture through education feels just.

As a non-Native person, I recognize that I don’t fully comprehend the controversy of the leaders of the Salish School accepting this assistance from its past aggressor, but as a human being, I know that it takes courage and faith to accept help from someone who has hurt you in the past.

I hope that this partnership is successful in its mission. Perhaps these organizations can provide a blueprint for other communities in our country who are willing to examine the past with clear vision and move toward healing.

Emily Grizzell

Spokane

Critical does not mean capable

The upcoming judicial election appears to be heating up. While criticism of the incumbent is to be expected in any election, the criticisms of Judge Fennessy should be weighed alongside his many good characteristics.

Judge Fennessy currently has the responsibilities of the presiding judge while also managing the extremely busy criminal court calendar. This is, no doubt, a weighty and challenging responsibility. I have appeared in front of Judge Fennessy hundreds of times and have watched him make thoughtful and conscientious decisions. His years of experience on the bench are certainly a benefit to the court and the community.

In listening to the comments of some of his opponents, I am reminded how easy it is to level criticisms as an armchair quarterback; being able to criticize a sitting judge does not tell voters whether you are capable of performing his duties.

Summer Rife

Spokane

Retain Judge Tim Fennessy

The article in the June 21 paper giving the rundown of choices for Spokane Superior Court, Position 11, election missed its mark with the headline stating, “Demeanor key in judicial race.” The only reason “demeanor” is even being mentioned in this race is due to one individual, F. Dayle Anderson, who appears hellbent on taking Judge Fennessy down.

In the article, Anderson went on a rant about Judge Fennessy, including calling him an “angry man,” but when pressed, could not give any specifics, about any of the accusations. Not one. Mr. Anderson has never run for office, has raised zero dollars for his campaign and has no endorsements. He appears to be in this race for one reason, to be the spoiler to a fantastic, veteran judge, Tim Fennessy. The other comments mentioned in the article about being disqualified simply come with the territory. Other popular superior court judges have seen 50 such qualifications, but no one seems to be going after them. This issue is personal.

It’s personal to Mr. Anderson and to the others who did not like the Judge Fennessy’s decisions. An election is the perfect time to get their “pound of flesh” from him.

Tim has been a fantastic judge, who for the record, has one of the most affable personalities I have been around and cares deeply about Spokane. We need his experience with so many new judges coming on. Retain Judge Tim Fennessy by looking past this drama and voting yes for Tim!

Harry Sladich

Spokane

From one Michael Baumgartner to another

My name is Michael Baumgartner, and it was quite a shock to see my name on the side of the road saying, “Michael Baumgartner for Congress.” This explains odd looks at work and “are you really Michael Baumgartner?” from everywhere.

Imagine the odds of someone having the same name and living in his district. This other Michael Baumgartner could be a total loser, dolt, hack or moron. FYI: He is not.

I left an email with his campaign. Donated (he did have my name after all) and on a Saturday morning I got a call. It was him.

We chatted about life. About how our lives made us who we are. He a State Department officer in Iraq, loves his country. I am an HR executive with a long corporate career with Amazon. By the end of the call, I was thanking God that I didn’t have to change my name. Michael Baumgartner (the candidate) is a strong conservative who has served our country, served in the state senate, was born in Palouse, went to WSU and loves Eastern Washington for what it is and what it can become.

He is focused on dealing with the challenges of our southern border, fentanyl in our state, crime, homelessness, and all the things that we talk about when we express concerns over where this country is going. Michael Baumgartner is a fighter.

If sharing my name with Michael Baumgartner means I get confused with him, I can deal with that because I now support him.

Michael Baumgartner

Spokane

Keep long-term care coverage funded

As someone with personal experience needing long-term care, I agree with Robin Hills Van Davies’ guest opinion opposing Initiative 2124.

When I was first diagnosed with cancer, there was no plan in place. I had no one in my home to take care of me. After all, why would I, as a 30-year-old, have a plan for something that usually doesn’t occur until your 60s?

Many people I know would be in the same position. We don’t think of what we will do if we need long-term care, but realistically, most of us will someday need it.

That’s why our state’s new long-term care program is so vital.

For people like me, this program would have been a lifeline. It would have let me get the professional care I needed at the time I needed it, and would have taken strain off my 15-year-old daughter who had to suddenly become a family caregiver.

I hope all Washingtonians will reject I-2124, which would bankrupt this program and take long term care coverage away from millions of Washingtonians.

Vote “No” on I-2124.

Julie Sparkman

Mead